HUNTERTOWN — Carroll didn’t show much rust after not playing for 21 days.
The Chargers returned to game competition in dominating fashion Tuesday, handing DeKalb a 72-37 loss. Carroll scored the first 10 points of the game and was never in danger.
The Chargers (7-1) hadn’t played for three weeks since suffering their only loss to South Bend Adams in their own holiday tournament. Ryan Preston had 20 points and Jalen Jackson scored 19 to lead the way.
Nolan Nack had eight points and Jackson Barth scored seven to top the Barons (3-4), who dropped their second straight.
The Chargers ran after almost every rebound and had plenty of fast-break points in building their lead. Jackson had four offensive rebounds that led to points, and Carroll also found its three-point shooting touch early, hitting 4-of-6 in the opening quarter.
Most of all, the Chargers showed their trademark stifling defense. Cole Richmond and Connor Penrod, who had scored 18 each in Saturday’s loss at New Haven, combined for just 11 points. Penrod was in foul trouble most of the game, drawing three in the first half and picking up his fourth in the first minute after intermission.
Barth scored a basket in the lane to get DeKalb within 21-14 as the second quarter began, but Carroll put together a 19-2 run over the next 4 1/2 minutes. Jackson and Cameron Hedgecock both had three-point plays over that span as the Chargers took a 40-19 halftime lead. It was 54-27 after three.
Carroll prevailed in the junior varsity game 41-33. Parker Smith led the Barons with eight points and Landen Brown scored seven.
The Charger freshmen defeated DeKalb 41-16. Kaden Nack had five points and Alex Zimmerman scored three for the Barons.
