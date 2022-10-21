ANGOLA — The East Noble Knights were scuffling early on in their Class 4A Sectional 19 first-round game against Angola on Friday, finding themselves down 22-13 early in the second quarter.

That was until Knights junior running back Michael Mosley had himself a night, going on to score four touchdowns and finishing with 216 yards in 23 carries to lead his team to a 46-22 victory over the Hornets and into the next round of sectionals.

“Michael’s performance was a part of a larger performance by the offensive line, the tight ends and quarterback,” Knights coach Luke Amstutz said. “Everybody was just committed to a game plan where we said we thought [Angola] were a team that didn’t want to be physical, and we were going to be physical and we were going to be hellbent on being physical.”

It was the first meeting between the Knights (5-5 overall) and Hornets in 18 years, when East Noble defeated Angola 21-8 in a first-round home sectional game on Oct. 22, 2004.

This time, it was Angola’s turn to host the Knights in the first round, but the result remained the same, as East Noble scored 33 straight points, 24 of them coming from Mosley, over the final three quarters to put an early end to the Hornets’ season.

“I don’t think that there was ever a switch that had to be flipped.” Amstutz said. “I think we played that intense the entire game and just made some mistakes that got us down…it took a minute to adjust.”

The Knights advanced to next week’s semifinal, where they will host Leo in a rematch between Northeast 8 Conference rivals, who defeated Fort Wayne South Side 26-12 Friday night as well.

East Noble struck first, taking advantage of a fumbled backwards pass by Angola’s quarterback Tyler Call (7-for-16 passing, 75 yards, 1 touchdown, 15 carries, 53 yards, 1 touchdown) on his team’s first possession. The fumble was recovered by sophomore defensive back Logan Hatton and returned about 30 yards for a touchdown at the 10:54 mark.

Call made up for his team’s next drive, capping a three-and-a-half-minute drive with a five-yard touchdown run at 7:17 to tie the game.

After the Knights had a bad snap on their next drive resulting in a failed 4th and Goal from Angola’s 26, the Hornets capitalized on their next offensive play with a 74-yard touchdown run. A mishandled snap on the extra point then led to an unintentional 2-point conversion by freshman kicker Hawk Hasselman to put Angola up 15-7 at 2:47 in the first.

East Noble scored again a little over a minute later with a one-yard run by sophomore Dylan Krehl (11 carries, 50 yards), but his 2-point attempt to tie the game was stopped by the Hornets.

The second quarter was a bit more subdued, with each team only able to muster a touchdown, with Angola’s coming at the 10:17 mark when senior Jordan Sheets recovered a muffed East Noble punt return, which led to a 26-yard touchdown pass from Call to senior running back Andre Tagliaferri (13 carries, 134 yards).

East Noble’s lone score of the quarter came a little over four minutes later when Mosley capped a long drive with a 3-yard run. His 2-point conversion attempt was stopped, and Angola’s 24-yard field goal attempt by Hasselman with 16 seconds left hit the left upright to end the half in a 22-19 Hornets lead.

From the second half onward, it was all Knights, beginning with a 17-yard touchdown run by Tyson Reinbold, and 17, 36, and 3-yard touchdown runs by Mosley. His 36-yard score was made possible by a 28-yard interception return from senior defensive lineman Jordan Rusmisel.

Amstutz said after the game how proud he was of the defense, adding that his team held the Hornets to about 40 yards in the second half.

“For weeks we’ve been waiting for someone to throw the ball to us,” Amstutz said. “We’ve been waiting for a defensive touchdown and maybe there was something a little special in the air tonight. I’ve been a little bit of an emotional mess all week coming back here and a lot of people know why this is a very important place to me. I really wanted to play well and I’m really excited for our seniors to go play another home game.”

Knights quarterback, Zander Brazel, was 2-for-6 passing for 27 yards. As a team, East Noble had 48 rushing attempts for 294 yards to Angola’s 41 carries for 241 yards.

The Hornets have not won a sectional game since 2018 and finish the season 6-4.