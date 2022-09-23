ALBION — The operative word for the Lakeland football team Friday night was “explosive.”

The Lakers scored on four plays of 40-or-more yards in routing Central Noble, 49-20.

The victory improved Lakeland’s record to 3-3. Central Noble dropped to 2-4.

Lakeland freshman quarterback Brayden Holbrook had touchdown passes of 88, 42 and 53 yards in the first half to key the Lakers.

Holbrook finished the game 9-for-14 with 264 passing yards and four touchdowns. All of those yards came in the first half, as he only attempted one throw in the final two quarters.

Almost as impressive as Holbrook was his favorite target on the night — senior Owen Troyer.

Troyer had a 56-yard touchdown run on the game’s first play from scrimmage and caught touchdown passes of 42, 53 and 29 yards on the night.

Senior Khamron Malaivanh added three scores for the Lakers.

Central Noble was led by sophomore quarterback Brody Morgan, who completed 14-of-23 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns. Morgan also had three interceptions on the night.

Lakeland led 21-7 after one quarter and 42-13 at the half.

In the first two quarters, Lakeland piled up 417 yards of total offense, compared to 193 yards for Central Noble.

Morgan had 156 passing yards in the first two quarters.

But it was Lakeland’s night.

Troyer’s 56-yard gallop to start the contest set the tone.

After Central Noble drove to the Lakeland 10 on its first possession, the Cougars fumbled the ball away.

After a 1-yard gain on Lakeland’s next offensive play, Holbrook threw a screen pass to Malaivanh, who dodged his way through the Cougar defense for an 88-yard touchdown reception.

Malaivanh’s TD made it 14-0 with 7:37 left in the first quarter.

Central Noble punted the ball away, and Lakeland drove 61 yards on its next possession. The drive culminated with a 42-yard pass from Holbrook to Troyer.

Lakeland led at that point 21-0 with 2:29 left in the first.

Central Noble got on track on its next possession, when Morgan found junior Tysen Deck for a 58-yard touchdown pass.

Lakeland led after one quarter, 21-7.

The Lakers scored on their opening possession of the second quarter on the 53-yard pass from Holbrook to Troyer to make it 28-7.

Central Noble’s Devin Hiestand rushed in from the 9 to make it 28-13 with 4:56 remaining in the half.

But Malaivanh scored from 29 yards out on a run to push the lead back to 35-13.

With the clock winding down in the second quarter, Holbrook found Troyer again for a 29-yard score to make it 42-13 at the break.

The fourth quarter was played with a running clock.

For the game, Lakeland rushed the ball 23 times for 177 yards, led by Malaivanh’s 94 yards on 13 carries.

Central Noble rushed it 29 times for 61 yards. Morgan led the Cougars in rushing with 34 carries on seven attempts.

Central Noble ended the game with 285 yards of total offense.

Lakeland had 441 yards of total offense.