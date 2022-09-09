ANGOLA — Longtime West Noble coach Monte Mawhorter knew his young 3-0 Chargers had a reckoning coming soon with three freshmen and three sophomores in the lineup on defense.

That reckoning arrived Friday night in the form of a 26-7 loss to the Angola Hornets in the NECC opener for both schools.

“When you’re playing so many young kids, at some point you’re going to pay for that,” Mawhorter said. “Angola’s got a very experienced, senior-laden team, and we made too many mistakes.”

West Noble fell to 3-1 overall (0-1 NECC) with the tough loss. Angola improved to 2-2 (1-0).

It was the Hornets hitting the scoreboard first in this one. After stopping the Chargers on their first offensive series, Angola drove to a 33-yard Tyler Call TD scamper. A muffed PAT left the score 6-0 Angola with 7:24 left in the first quarter.

The Hornets blocked a West Noble punt, but the Chargers were able to advance the ball enough to get the first down. Angola forced another punt and took over pinned deep in their own territory at their 2.

No problem. The Hornets went 98 yards and cashed in on a 32-yard TD pass from Call to Andre Tagliaferri. The successful kick made it 13-0 Angola.

The Chargers seemed to be misfiring on all cylinders for much of the first half, but they got in gear early in the second quarter and put together their first real drive of the night, driving to a 1-yard Fernando Macias TD.

West Noble got a stop and drove to the Angola 4 late in the first half, but the drive was snuffed by a Hornet interception.

The takeaway was critical because the Hornets had won the coin toss but elected to defer, and Angola took the second-half kickoff and scored – this time on another Call-Tagliaferri TD connection, and this one on a tipped ball. Another missed PAT left the score 19-7 Hornets.

The two defenses controlled much of the second half until Angola put an exclamation point on a thrilling home win with a 25-yard Call TD run with 2:13 remaining.

Angola coach Mark Thomas said it was a great team win. “Our kids played hard, we were physical. We had a great week of practice,” Thomas said. “West Noble is good at all positions.”

Angola honored its 1992 IHSAA regional championship team at halftime.

Angola travels to Lakeland next week. West Noble hosts Fairfield.

Thomas said the Lakeland game will be a tough challenge for his Hornets. “They tore our hearts out and ruined our season last year,” Thomas said.

Lakeland eked out a 30-28 squeaker Sept. 17, 2021. The Hornets came into the game 2-2 and didn’t win again in 2021.