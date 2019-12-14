ANGOLA — Marcus Winters’ last-second heave from the right wing bounced off the front of the rim as Hiram players jumping, chest-thumping and fist-pumping their way down the court of the MTI Center.
The desperate shot, which Winters managed to get off despite having Hiram’s Sherman Deen draped over him, capped a wild final 13 seconds of the game after freshman forward Brent Cox scored his only bucket of the game to give the Thunder a two-point lead.
On the ensuing possession, though, Terriers guard Jalen Kirksey was fouled on a 3-pointer, converting the four-point play to give Hiram the 72-70 win.
“It was a mental lapse, one of several which ended up costing us the game,” Trine coach Brooks Miller said.
That the Thunder were in position to win the game at all was, in itself, impressive.
Trine overcame a 16-point halftime deficit by scoring 18 points off of 15 second-half turnovers. The team’s first three buckets of the second half — transition looks by seniors Marcus Winters and Maurice Hunter — were results of takeaways and set the tone for the final 20 minutes.
Junior guard Jake Daniels scored six of his game-high 20 points on back-to-back threes to cut Hiram’s lead to three midway through the half, a margin which largely remained intact until Cox’s late shot.
Langston Johnson scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half.
“We did a much better job of playing one half of the court, which is something we did very poorly in the first half,” Miller said. “Overall, we were just outplayed. We played well for probably 19 minutes, they played much better for 21.”
Trine was held to a 39% clip from the field — 21% from three — a figure which Miller described as “unacceptable.” Much of that was due to converting just 8-of-30 shots in the first half, including none in the final 3:01 before the break.
“But, we’ve also won a couple games this year where we were shooting in that 38-39% range,” Miller added. “They were just able to beat us up a little bit and throw us off our rhythm.”
The Terrier’s interior defense stifled paint looks for a team which derives much of its offense from dribble drives, and when the Thunder got looks from deep they couldn’t convert — they were 0-of-8 from three in the half.
Hiram also held-six-point advantages in second-chance points, points in the paint and bench points as well in the half. Much of that damage came from center Antonio McQueen, who scored 12 of his team-high 17 points in the first 20 minutes.
“They were able to get inside and we couldn’t do anything to stop them,” Miller said. “It changed the game for long stretches there.”
The Thunder will look to rebound today, hosting Loras College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.