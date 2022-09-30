Conference Big School Division at Laker Field Friday night.

The Lakers (3-4, 1-2 NECC Big) were stopped in the red zone three times in the first half. The Chargers stopped Lakeland from getting in the end zone late in the second and third quarters as the home team got inside the West Noble 5-yard line.

But Lakeland finally got on the scoreboard after stopping West Noble on downs around the Laker 40 with just under 3 minutes left in regulation. Freshman Brayden Holbrook threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Owen Troyer with 23.6 seconds left to get Lakeland within a point.

Then the Lakers went for two points and the win. But Holbrook’s pass was slightly underthrown and incomplete.

West Noble quarterback Drew Yates recovered Lakeland’s ensuing onside kick, then took a knee to run out the clock.

Yates scored on a 1-yard plunge with 6 minutes, 43 seconds left in the second quarter, then Erik Murillo kicked the extra point to give West Noble the 7-0 lead,

But the game was about the defenses. Veteran assistant coach Jason Schackow is Lakeland’s defensive coordinator. Erik Mawhorter, the son of Charger head coach Monte Mawhorter, runs the West Noble defense.

“Erik does a great job scouting opponents, and the kids have tons of faith in him,” Monte Mawhorter said.

“This team is resilient. They keep their heads above water, and we are counting on a lot of freshmen and sophomores to play well,” Monte continued. “This is a good group that does not have a superstar, but they help one another out.

Freshmen defensive backs Xavier Yates and Lucas Conway were largely responsible for defending Troyer, one of the area’s top receivers.

Sophomore Seth Pruitt had 28 carries for 138 yards for West Noble (6-1, 3-1).