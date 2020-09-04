ALBION — A multitude of mistakes and a rushing game that couldn’t find its footing spelled doom for the Central Noble Cougars Friday night as they fell 32-6 to the Fairfield Falcons.
The Cougar defense started off strong forcing a punt on the Falcons opening drive. From there the Cougars brought the ball to midfield before mistakes and penalties forced them into a 4 down and 42 yards at their own 21 yard line.
A punt by the Cougars led to the Falcons marching their way down the field on the ensuing possession. On the seven yard line Cory Lantz broke through the Cougar defense for a touchdown. The two point conversion was no good.
The Cougars got their one and only touchdown at the 9:42 mark of the second quarter on a 34-yard pass reception to Treystin Herald. The play was set up after Preston Diffendarfer caught a 28-yard pass.
That was the bulk of the scoring for the Cougars as they rushed for only 68 yards in the first half and 29 yards in the second.
The Falcons picked up their second touchdown of the game at the 3:28 mark of the second quarter when Lantz found senior Quinn Kitson in the back of the end zone with a 5-yard pass. Carson Abramson scored the two point conversion to make it 14-6 at halftime.
The Central Noble defense held strong in the third quarter until the 2:54 mark when Lantz broke free for his second touchdown of the night a 32-yard run. The two point conversion was no good.
Lantz led the Falcons with 92 yards of rushing and 5 yards through the air.
On their next possession a high snap on fourth and five set the Falcons up for their fourth touchdown of the game on the opening snap of the fourth quarter. The high snap gave the Falcons the ball on the Cougars 31 yard line.
At the 11:54 mark Dalton Cripe scored on a 26-yard pass play to make the score 26-6. The final touchdown of the game came at the 7:34 mark of the fourth when Johnathon Estep broke a 37 yard run to make it 32-6.
Leading the way for the Cougars was Chase Spencer with 50 rushing yards. Will Hoover had 41 yards. Senior quarterback Sawyer Yoder had 120 passing yards with Preston Diffendarfer hauling in 50 receiving yards and Treystin Hearld with 75 receiving yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.