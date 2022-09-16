LEO-CEDARVILLE — To say the first half of Friday night’s Northeast 8 Conference contest against Leo was a little sloppy for East Noble may be a bit of an understatement.

Two fumbles and an interception by the Knights early allowed the Lions to capitalize on the mistakes to lead 13-0 throughout much of the first half, up until East Noble recovered, finally finding the end zone with 12 seconds before the break, eventually leading to a Knights lead in the second half.

Unfortunately for the Knights, late penalties and the strength of Leo’s defense in the final seconds stopped East Noble from tying the game late as the Lions held on for 28-21 victory.

“I think it really came down to the turnovers and the couple penalties we had,” Knights coach Luke Amstutz said. “A couple of them were our fault and a couple that were maybe questionable, but those are the two things that so often determine the outcome of a game.”

It was the third straight game between the Lions and Knights (3-2, 2-1 NE8) that was decided by a single decision, with Leo getting the best of East Noble each of those times.

“Every Leo-East Noble game ends up about like that somehow,” Amstutz said. “Unfortunately we’ve got the brunt end of that the last couple of times, but I’m, super proud of our kids.”

After Leo (3-2, 2-1 NE8) went three and out on its first possession of the game, East Noble lost the ball on a snap that sailed over junior quarterback Zander Brazel’s head, resulting in a Lions recovery at East Noble’s 17-yard line.

Just over a minute later, the Lions scored on an 8-yard rushing touchdown by junior Kamden Zeisloft at the 7:22 mark of the quarter.

Then, after a mishandled snap by Brazel forced the Knights to punt it to Leo’s 18-yard line, the Lions chewed nearly seven minutes of clock, ending in a 14-yard rushing touchdown by junior Brett Fuller to give Leo a 13-0 lead with 9:03 until halftime. The extra point was no good.

Two plays later, Brazel threw a ball into tight coverage that was intercepted by Landin Hoeppner, though the Lions were unable to make anything come of it, punting again after a three and out.

This punt, however, ended in a 15-yard penalty, after a kick-catching interference call on the Lions put the Knights close to midfield.

After back-to-back failed drives by East Noble and Leo followed, the Knights took over at Leo’s 38 with 1:50 on the clock.

The Knights capped the 8-play drive with an 18-yard rushing touchdown by sophomore Dylan Krehl (4 catches, 41 yards, 1 TD) with 13 seconds left to get on the board and to build some momentum heading into the locker room, trailing 13-7.

After a 38-yard kick return by junior Tyson Reinbold (28 carries, 143 yards, 1 TD) placed the Knights at the 50, East Noble took the first lead of the game four minutes later on a 2-yard rushing score from junior Michael Mosley.

It would remain the only score of the quarter as the Knights took a 14-13 lead into the fourth, which is when more excitement ensued.

Leo retook the lead with 11:22 remaining when Max Loeffler scored on an 18-yard run, before Decker found Brock Schott in the back right-corner of the end zone for the 2-point conversion to lead 21-14.

At the 8:35 mark, East Noble answered when, after a second sideline warning on the Knights resulted in some confusion about what down it was, Brazel found Alex Brennan for a 25-yard reception that led to a 9-yard rushing touchdown from Reinbold.

The Lions made it 28-21 on a 58-yard pass that found a wide open Zeisloft streaking down the sideline for the score.

East Noble had one final chance to tie the game, facing 4th and 3 from Leo’s 16. Brazel got the first down, but a holding call brought the Knights back to the 27.

Brazel (10-for-17, 111 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) threw one final long ball to Keegan Corbin, but the pass was broken up by Hoeppner to give the ball back to the Lions with 17 second left, resulting in a kneel down.

The Knights finished with 320 yards of total offense to Leo’s 284, with 209 coming on the ground. They also ran nearly 74 plays for the game, much more than Leo’s 43.

East Noble returns home to host Norwell (5-0, 3-0 NE8) next Friday, who defeated New Haven on Friday 59-7.