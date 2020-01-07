BUTLER — The most important match of the night pitted two of the more inexperienced wrestlers to take the mat Tuesday against each other, as Eastside squared off against Fremont.
Eastside sophomore Tanner Wicker walked onto the mat with his Blazers’ clinging to 36-34 lead, while Fremont freshman Wyatt Claxton and his Eagles were desperate to complete yet another dual meet comeback.
The tension was palpable.
Both grapplers exuded energy and enthusiasm as the dynamic between a team trying to hang onto a once double-digit lead, and another fighting for its survival, played out in front of a packed crowd in Eastside High School’s Thunderdome.
Wicker struck first, scoring a takedown for the only points of the first period. Another takedown gave the Blazers sophomore a 4-0 lead heading into the third.
But Claxton wasn’t done. The freshman nearly scored on a reversal which would have put Wicker on his back early in the final period. Claxton had to settle for an escape, however, and Wicker scored one final takedown to seal Eastside’s 39-34 win over Fremont.
The Blazers built their lead thanks to a pair of pins early on. With the match starting at 138 pounds, Eastside junior Mason Fritch pinned Fremont’s Carter Meeks in the third period, while in the 170-pound match, Blazers senior Treyven McKinley put Eagles sophomore Lance Book on his back with 1:40 left in the second period after the home team received a forfeit in the 160-pound match for an 18-7 lead.
The Eagles would fight back, but never again took the lead — Fremont’s only lead came after senior Isaac Hawkins scored a major decision win in the first match of the night.
Wins at 182 and 195 pounds brought Fremont within two points (18-16), including a pin by sophomore Jacob Behm, but two straight Blazers pins at 220 and 285 pounds once more gave the home team a double-digit lead.
The Eagles were aided by forfeits at 106 and 113 pounds, and freshman Zakeri Pica scored a pin with 38 seconds left in the second period before the Blazers’ Zach Collins netted six points in the 120-pound match to set up the decisive 132-pound battle.
The Eagles (22-5) will be back in action Saturday, participating in the West Noble Super Duals.
Eastside will travel to New Haven Saturday to participate in the Bulldog’s invitational.
