ANGOLA — When Trine senior Katy Steers takes the court Friday for the Thunder’s third-round, Sweet 16 matchup against Bowdoin in the NCAA Division III women’s basketball tournament, she will do so having already made history – and hoping to make more.
When the Thunder defeated Redlands on Saturday in the second round, Steers picked up her 100th career win as a Trine player, the most in program history. Coach Andy Rang didn’t realize the accomplishment in the moment, only upon reflection the day after, but said it came as no surprise. Steers has been a driving force on the team for several years now.
“I tell everyone that she is the piston that drives the engine,” Rang said. “She’s been here through it all. She’s been through the wars, she’s gone from largely a role player early in her career to now being relied upon as one of, it not our top option offensively.
“It’s just an amazing accomplishment for her. She has worked so hard.”
Steers has averaged 10 points per game in her senior season (second-best on the team) paired with 4.4 assists per game (a team-high) and 5.1 rebounds.
Steers’ development as a leader has been a key factor in Trine’s success this year, the first without program stalwarts such as former All-American forward Brandi Dawson and guards Cassidy Williams and Montana Martin. On a team otherwise dominated by freshmen and sophomores, Steers has been the savvy veteran presence needed to guide the ship.
“She has really transformed from someone who kind of took a back seat – and she knew she needed to with Brandi and Cassidy on the floor, she knew that was her role – to the lone senior who she knew would be required to lead this team,” Rang said.
“She has taken that and ran with it, and really done a fantastic job. I could not be more proud of her and what she has accomplished.”
Steers was on Trine’s last team to reach the Sweet 16 in 2017 and will try to help her team reach its first Elite 8 when it faces No. 3 Bowdoin College at 7 p.m. Friday night.
Games to be played in empty stadiums
Bowdoin College, the host school for Friday’s games pod of Sweet 16 games (March 13-14), announced Tuesday afternoon that due to recent threats by the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus) in the New England region, no fans will be allowed into the stadium when games are played. In a media release, the school noted that only credentialed personnel and administrative staff will be permitted inside. Games will be broadcasted on Northeast Sports Network and WCME Radio.
The development is the latest in a string of “no fan” policies being announced throughout all levels of competition this week. In Division I, the Ivy League canceled its conference basketball tournaments. The MAC and Big West conference tournaments will be played in empty stadiums while other major conferences have decided to move forward as planned.
The NCAA announced Tuesday that it has given all member schools (at all levels) full authority to make their own decisions on the matter.
Closer to home, the Trine softball team was informed on Tuesday that its games at DePauw University on Saturday will also be restricted to fans.
