KENDALLVILLE — Stout Barbell of Kendallville took equipment and competitors to the Mr. Olympia Sports Festival in Orlando, Florida, Oct. 8-9, returning with a number of awards and an invitation for competition in Moscow, Russia.
Thursday afternoon, Oct. 7, they set up their equipment for the mas wrestling and armlifting competitions.
On the following morning, Stout Barbell owners Melissa and John O’Connor along with mas team members from Stout Barbell put on a demonstration of the sport for spectators of the expo at Mr. Olympia.
Later in the day the tournament started with John O’Connor serving as the referee.
Chris Smith of Warsaw won his class with Brandon Collins of Fort Wayne taking second.
On Saturday was the armlifting competition. John O'Connor and his son Jeremy of Kendallville; Chris Smith and Brandon Collins all competed with Melissa O'Connor keeping score. This was Jeremy O'Connor’s first national competition, and he was able to take first place in his class. John O'Connor took first place in the master’s class. Brandon Collins took second, and Chris Smith fifth in their respective classes.
Saturday afternoon was the Absolute tournament for mas wrestling with no weight classes. Everyone, big or small, competes against each other. Chris Smith came out on top — defeating an opponent that outweighed him by 100 pounds.
Smith and Collins were both added to Mas Wrestling Team USA and invited to compete at the World Cup Final Stage in Moscow, Russia, this December.
Information about mas wrestling, armlifting and other strength sports can be obtained by emailing Stout Barbell at stoutbarbelljohn@gmail.com.
