ANGOLA — On its home court for the first time this season, Angola looked like a different team than it did in its opener. After surrendering 61 points to Bishop Luers on Monday, the Hornets allowed just 34 Friday night.
Angola forced 21 turnovers, including five steals by sophomore guard Hanna Knoll, and capitalized for an early lead in a 48-34 win over the Barons.
Trailing 5-4 in a low-scoring first quarter, the Hornets rattled off 17 straight points as their defense began to settle in. Senior Maizey Strand scored six of her eight points during the stretch. She finished with eight points, six rebounds and two assists.
Back-to-back buckets by Strand, followed by free throws from forward Kayla Fenstermaker pushed Angola’s lead to double digits, 16-5. A three from Ally Lorntz and a Fenstermaker layup capped the longest scoring run of the game, with the Hornets ahead 21-5.
Angola lead by as many as 22 points in the fourth quarter, 44-22.
Sophomore forward Lauren Leach’s 13 points paced the Hornets, with Knoll netting 12 and adding seven rebounds. Knoll scored nine of her points in the second half, while Leach tallied eight in the final two quarters.
Freshman Maddie Hickman scored 11 points for DeKalb and grabbed seven rebounds, with junior Paige Pettis adding eight points and eight boards.
After three quarters of struggling to convert its offensive looks, DeKalb’s netted 13 points in the fourth quarter — it had scored 21 in the previous three — in what was easily the team’s best stretch of the game.
The key was getting to the foul line.
Addison Ruby and Allyson Stuckey each made free throws as the Barons became more aggressive with their dribble drives as the minutes ticked away, which opened up outside shots which had previously been highly contested.
Junior Morgan Leslie and freshman Delaney Cox each made a three in the period as the Hornets’ defense keyed on the inside presence of Pettis and Ruby.
The loss dropped the Barons to 1-3 this season, with the Hornets moving to 1-1.
Angola will travel to Norwell for a high-profile matchup against the Knights (1-1) tonight.
The Barons will be back on their home court Friday, hosting Garrett.
