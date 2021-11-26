Rachel Dincoff is back to work.
She accepted all the congratulations and had a small victory tour of her own when she returned from throwing the discus for the U.S. team in the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.
The former DeKalb discus state champion also took some needed time to rest physically and to recharge her batteries.
Now she’s returned to training, and getting ready for her next challenges.
She’ll have a new home base, a new mindset and some valuable experience and knowledge to help her meet them.
Her dream of being an Olympian began in middle school. Dreaming big worked once, and she feels she can make it work again.
“My goals are different now,” Dincoff said. “I want to win a gold medal. That is 100% my goal. I don’t know how long it will take to get there, I don’t know if it will ever happen, but there isn’t a reason why I can’t.
“I’ve seen other people do it, I’ve seen friends do it. Why not me? That is my training mentality going forward. I want to be the best.”
Cheering admirers
Dincoff was the talk of the area as she competed in Tokyo and fans followed her online as she took part in the Olympic Games. She finished 27th in the women’s discus with a top effort of 56.22 meters.
In August, she was back at DeKalb for the football season opener. She was introduced to fans before the game, and they gave her a rousing and lengthy standing ovation.
“I saw my old teachers, and some of my classmates and friends, and it was a special moment to go back to where it all began,” she said.
She also was honored with all other Indiana Olympians at an Indianapolis Colts home game.
“That was neat,” she said. “The best part of it was I got to meet a lot of other Olympians and Paralympians. I made some new friends.”
Her alma mater, Auburn University, made sure her achievements will never be forgotten.
She’s the first female Olympian to be honored on the school’s special wall honoring its former athletes who have reached the Olympic Games.
“They ended up putting (photos of) me on some of the walls, which is neat because I’ll be remembered for a long time there,” Dincoff said.
She still holds the school record for the women’s discus.
Well-deserved rest
Dincoff gave herself some time off after returning from the Olympics.
“I took about six weeks off and let myself relax and let myself eat whatever I wanted to,” she said. “I only worked out if I wanted to.
“I really needed that mental and emotional break. It was a very emotional season and it was a very long season. I’d never competed past June. It was important that I took that time.”
The results were positive.
“I was very eager to get back at it. I don’t like not training,” Dincoff said.
She’ll be doing her training now in Tallahassee, Florida. Her coach, Doug Reynolds, is now an assistant with the Florida State track program coaching throwers. He had been at New Mexico State.
“It’s great training weather and a lot closer to my family as well,” Dincoff said. “It’s going to be a great situation and I’m really excited.”
The Eiffel Tower is off in the distance, and Dincoff would like to see it up close at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. First up, however, are the World Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, in July.
It’s the same site where she placed third in the U.S. Olympic Trials.
“Besides making the Paris Olympics, that’s my next big goal coming up,” she said. “I’m going to use everything I’ve experienced this past year to really do everything I can to make that team.
“I truly believe I can do it. I feel different than I ever have in a good way, in an elevated way. My experiences have helped prepare me mentally, physically and emotionally. I have a better understanding of what it takes to get to the that level and what it takes to make a world championship team.”
Excited but scared
Dincoff didn’t have the normal Olympic experience due to strict COVID restrictions imposed in Tokyo.
“It was very restrictive and very scary,” she said. “I was almost more worried about just competing than how I competed. We were all so terrified to get a positive COVID test and be taken out of it.
“It was really intimidating. We had to take tests every single morning and just pray it didn’t come back positive.”
Athletes could not leave the Olympic Village except to go to their practice sites or to competition.
For meals, barriers were put up in the cafeteria, so athletes would be completely sealed off when they removed their masks to eat or drink.
“It was cleanest thing I’ve ever seen,” Dincoff said. “Everything was very organized. It was very easy to stay healthy.”
While she wanted to meet other athletes, both Americans and from other countries, there was always the COVID risk. She said the athletes were good about social distancing.
“You want to have a good experience and have a community of friends there, and have a support system,” she said. “You also want to meet other athletes, but you’re also potentially putting each other at risk. You can only look after yourself and trust yourself.
“There weren’t any crazy outbreaks. The media maybe pushed that farther than what it really was. There were only a handful of athletes who got COVID compared to how many were actually there.”
She did get to trade Olympic pins with athletes from other countries. The pins signify an athlete’s nation and their event.
“What most athletes do is go out and trade with other countries. You get to meet a lot of people that way. I collected a ton of pins — India, Ireland, Canada, Finland, Latvia, Egypt, Jamaica, Australia,” Dincoff said.
The downside was not getting to experience any of the Japanese culture or see any of the sights due to the restrictions.
“On the bus rides we could see a little of Tokyo. Other than that, we weren’t able to go out and explore,” Dincoff said. “I definitely would have loved to experience Tokyo a little more, but I’m just grateful for what I got to see and got to experience.”
Once athletes were done competing, they were quickly transported home. Dincoff had a flight canceled and ended up being there one extra day, but the experience still went by quickly.
“The first two days you’re in kind of a shock. I can’t even describe it,” she said. “They’re driving you to your building and you’re on this island with thousands of athletes. It’s hard to process everything.
“By the time you get used to it, they’re pulling you out and sending you back home. It was a short trip, but it was filled with so much.”
New outlook
Changes are coming for Dincoff as she begins to work toward making the U.S. team for the World Championships and the next Olympics.
She said Reynolds has already talked to her about improvements she can make.
“We have some big things we have to correct in my technique to get me to that next level,” she said. “I’m so excited to get working on that. It’s already a huge difference. It’s going to be a great season.”
She also has changed her approach to training mentally, and is worked on showing more patience and maturity.
Basically, she knows to stay out of her own way.
“It took a while for me to understand it’s a marathon and not a sprint,” she said. “I used to get down on myself if had a bad day at practice. I’ve talked to athletes this past year, and it’s very common. That’s just a normal thing I will experience.
“If I can do a better job of handling those days and progressing forward, and knowing I’m going to pull myself out of it, because everyone does, I can do more quality work rather than beating myself down.
“I don’t have to put as much pressure on myself every day,” she added. “As long as I do quality, hard work every day, it will produce in the long run.”
