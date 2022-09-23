KENDALLVILLE — The 2022 girls golf season will be going as far as it possibly can for one area athlete.

DeKalb senior Lillie Cone qualified as an individual for next week’s IHSAA state tournament at Prairie View when she shot a 73 at Friday’s East Noble Regional at Noble Hawk Golf Links.

Cone said she expects things to be a bit different on her second trip to state.

“There should be less nerves,” Cone said.

Last year, Cone finished in a tie for 31st after shooting 87-76-163.

On Friday, Cone said she wasn’t hitting the ball all that well to start with. She birdied her last four holes after struggling briefly early on the tougher back nine at Noble Hawk and ended up qualifying by one stroke.

Cone said she has some things to work on in practice this week. “I want to work on my short game and make sure my driver is consistent,” Cone said.

Culver Academy won the regional with a 302, Homestead was second with a 315 and Carroll third with 318.

All three teams will be headed to state.

The 15-team field was rounded out by Bishop Dwenger in fourth with a 334; Warsaw fifth with 357; Northridge sixth with 364; Tippecanoe Valley seventh with 389; Fremont and Concord tied for eighth with 392; Snider 10th with 393; Norwell 11th with 399; Southern Wells 12th with 424; Wabash 13th with 430; Bluffton 14th with 453; and Northfield 15th with 454.

Fremont coach Eric Wirick said it was a great year for his girls. “This was a fun week,” Wirick said.

The Eagles got a 96 from Kenadee Porath; a 90 from Khloe Glendening; a 100 from Presley Scott; 106 from Regan Rhodes; and a 118 to round out their scorecard from Emery Laughlin.

Fremont’s day started out early as part of the first groups teeing off at 8:30. Temperatures were in the 40s, Wirick said.

The Eagles are setting a standard, Wirick said. “They’ve worked so hard … We expect to be here now,” Wirick added.

Westview’s Hope Haarer finished her high school golf career on a good note, making the regional tournament and shooting an 82.

Her favorite part of the experience was making new friends, Haarer said. She’ll move on to college, studying elementary education and hopes to play golf if the opportunity presents itself.

West Noble’s Mackensy Mabie shot an 85.

The state tournament is scheduled to tee off at 8:30 a.m next Friday at Prairie View. It’s a two-day affair, with participants playing all 36 holes.