KENDALLVILLE — East Noble nearly scored its first touchdown of the game on 4th and 2 from the 2-yard line with about eight minutes left to go in the game.

But like every other time throughout Friday night’s homecoming game against Norwell, the Knights from Wells County would get a stop, as Norwell would shutout East Noble 45-0 in Northeast 8 Conference play.

Norwell came into the game averaging nearly 40 points on offense and less than three points on defense, and it lived up to those statistics, taking advantage of East Noble mistakes and strong defensive play.

After a 22-yard field goal by Austin DeLeon gave Norwell a 3-0 lead after the first quarter, quarterback Lleyton Bailey ran a 1-yard QB sneak and threw a 55-yard arcing pass to Cade Shelton to put the Knights up 17. That was followed by a 62-yard run to the house by sophomore Drew Graft to put them up 24-0 at the half.

The remaining points scored by Norwell all came in the third quarter, with senior Luke Graft scoring a rushing touchdown from 23 yards out, defensive lineman Trey Bodenheimer returning a blocked punt for 25 yards, and Stuart McCabe recording a scoop and score for 23 yards.

At quarterback for East Noble, junior Zander Brazel was 9-for-15 for 114 passing yards, and had eight rushing attempts for -32 yards, four of which were resulted from Norwell sacks.

On the ground, junior Tyson Reinbold led the team with 18 carries for 68 yards, while Michael Mosley had four attempts and Dylan Krehl had eight for 20 yards each.

Junior wide receiver David Sturdivant had two catches for 33 yards to lead East Noble. Keegan Corbin had three catches for 32 yards, followed by Dylan Krehl (Two catches, 28 yards) and Alex Brennan (One catch, 20 yards).

For Norwell, Bailey was 6-for-9 for 133 yards passing, with Shelton being his lead receiver with two catches for 80 yards.

In the trenches, the Graft brothers dominated, with Drew recording 109 yards in nine attempts and Luke running 79 yards in 18 attempts.

It was the third win in a row for Norwell (6-0, 4-0 NE8) against East Noble (3-3, 2-2 NE8), who are in the toughest part of their schedule with a home meeting against Columbia City next Friday, who are also unbeaten in conference play.

Nate Terry and Khloe Pankop were crowned homecoming king and queen at halftime.