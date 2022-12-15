GARRETT — The Garrett boys basketball team shot 51.6% from the field vs. Bellmont Wednesday night.

The Railroaders were 6-for-10 beyond the three-point line.

Garrett outrebounded the Braves, 22-20.

Turnovers, however, killed the Railroaders in a 50-40 loss at the Paul Bateman Gymnasium.

Garett (0-7) turned the ball over 18 times, compared to four for Bellmont (3-4).

Those 14 additional turnovers meant fewer opportunities to shoot. The Railroaders only attempted 31 field goals on the evening, compared to 46 tries from the Braves, who shot 39.1% from the floor and 35.3% from beyond the arc.

Garrett was led in scoring by senior Kyle Smith, who recorded a game-high 16 points and a game-high seven rebounds. Senior Tyler Gater added nine points in the loss. Senior Konner DeWitt scored six. Junior Jaxon Robinson added five.

Bellmont’s balanced attack was led by junior Kord Fuelling, who scored all 12 of his points after halftime. Senior Trent Geimer and junior Jack Scheumann both scored 10. Senior DJ Kitson tallied eight.

Garrett’s first win of the season seemed within reach early on in the contest as the Railroaders’ 11-9 advantage after one quarter blossomed to a 18-9 lead on a bucket by junior Luke Coffman with 5:46 to play in the second.

The Braves drew within 21-18 late in the quarter, but a bucket by DeWitt made it 23-18 in favor of Garrett at the half.

Along with the turnovers, the law of averages came back to bite Garrett.

Bellmont shot 28% from the floor in the first half, going 7-for-25. The Braves were only 1-for-11 from deep. Bellmont kept the game close by only turning the ball over once in the opening 16 minutes.

That poor shooting turned around on a dime to start the third quarter.

Bellmont made good on its first three times from deep to open the period in taking a 27-26 lead with approximately 6 minutes to play.

Smith knocked down a three for Garrett to return the lead to the Railroaders at 29-27, but Bellmont took over from there, going on a 9-0 run to end the period in taking a 36-29 lead heading into the fourth.

In the crucial third quarter, Garrett had as many turnovers — six — as it had shot attempts. Bellmont went 4-for-5 from beyond the arc in the third.

Bellmont worked a lot of clock, eating up nearly 90 seconds in its opening possession of the fourth before Gater ended it with a bucket that made it 38-29.

Garrett got no closer than nine points the rest of the way.

Bellmont went 11-for-21 from the floor in the second half, 5-for-6 from beyond the arc.