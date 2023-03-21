ANGOLA – The Trine University baseball team wants to make the 2023 season go on a little longer. That would mean finishing among the top four teams in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association to qualify for the conference tournament.

Trine head coach Greg Perschke feels like this year’s team can do just that.

The Thunder are off to a 6-8 start so far in 2023. They open MIAA play April 1 on the road at Olivet.

Perschke has a good mix of experience and youth to work with in 2023. “We’re more experienced and hungry this year,” Perschke said. “We had some guys get their feet wet last year, so hopefully we learned some things.”

The outlook for the Thunder in 2023, Perschke said, starts with being competitive in the conference. “The top six are usually pretty close,” Perschke said.

Indeed, last season, Trine finished 14-23 overall, and 9-12 in the MIAA, placing fifth. It was two games behind fourth-place Calvin.

“I think we can be a top-four team if we pitch well and get some timely hitting,” Perschke said. “That’s definitely a goal for us.”

Most of the Thunder’s 2022 pitching returns in 2023, with key guys like junior right-handers Josh Hoogewerf (2-5, 4.04 earned run average in 2022), Cam Nagel (3-2, 5.86) and Kade Keele (2-5, 8.15) providing a solid core. Sophomore Noah Brettin is back as the closer after going 3-1 with four saves and a 5.48 ERA as a freshman.

The Thunder return basically their entire infield and outfield. The infielders are senior third baseman Adam Stefanelli, along with senior Avery Fulford, junior Dalton Nikirk and sophomore Matthew Martin.

Returning outfielders include seniors Tyler Robinson and Cory Erbskorn along with junior Easton Rhodes, a DeKalb High School graduate.

So far in 2023, the Thunder have been led at the plate by junior outfielder Daniel Rumberger, who’s hitting .311 with two doubles and four runs batted in. Senior infielder-pitcher Robert Kortas is batting .464 with a homer and eight RBIs .

Pitching-wise, the Thunder have posted a 6.27 team ERA through the first 14 games of 2023. Hoogewerf is 1-0 with a 2.49 ERA and 26 strikeouts against just seven walks in 21 2/3 innings. Senior Cole Decker is 2-0 with a save and a 2.70 ERA in 13 1/3 innings.

Freshman pitchers expected to make an impact for Trine in 2023 include lefthander Jack Villareal of Lakota East (Ohio) and Joseph Closson. Michael Brucker, a junior right-hander, is looking to step up and contribute varsity innings this season after toiling primarily on the junior varsity in 2022.

The Thunder were 6-5 in their first 11 games, including their Florida trip.

If there’s one thing Perschke is looking for from his squad in 2023, it’s consistency – on the mound, in the field and at the plate.

“We want to be in every game,” Perschke said. “Hitting can be streaky, and we’re going to be looking for ways to manufacture some runs.”

Trine was scheduled to face Manchester University on the road Tuesday afternoon. The Thunder travel to suburban Chicago this weekend for the Buona Beef Restaurants Classic. Trine has a pair of games in the tournament on Saturday, taking on North Central at 11 a.m. and Aurora at 4 p.m.

They finish the quick Illinois trip on Sunday with a 2 p.m. game against St. Mary’s (Minn.).