LAGRANGE — Freshman guard Peyton Hartsough grabbed a rebound near the block, then posted up her defender before lofting an arching, soft shot for the first basket of her high school career.
Later, in the second quarter, Hartsough ran the baseline and spotted up in a soft part of DeKalb’s zone before knocking down her first three-pointer.
Plays like these are routine for most varsity basketball players, but were signs of maturity and wisdom from a young player in her first career game. Plays like these, by a number of Lakers, were also what set them apart in a 55-21 season-opening win over the Barons.
Hartsough finished the game with 10 points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal, doing much of her work after junior Keirstin Roose left the game with an injury in the first quarter. Despite playing less than one full quarter, Roose still grabbed a game-high seven rebounds.
Senior forward Beth Stroop tallied a game-high 11 points, while Lakeland also got solid contributions from freshman Faith Reihl (seven points, four rebounds), junior Madison Keil (six points, four rebounds) and others with the Barons’ defense largely keyed in on star junior forward Bailey Hartsough, who finished the contest with eight points and six rebounds.
The Lakers built a sizable lead early on, leading 30-6 at the half, as the home team played solid defense — they forced seven first-half turnovers and allowed only two made shots — and efficient offense, in part by dominating the glass. Lakeland outgained DeKalb on the boards 37-16.
DeKalb’s best showing came in the third quarter, when it converted on four three-pointers, including shots by juniors Sarah Brown and Paige Pettis, as well as freshman Lillie Cone.
Brown’s eight points led the Barons, with Pettis grabbing five rebounds.
TAKEAWAYS
DeKalb: The Barons were thrown off early by Lakeland’s half-court press, and never really settled in until that third-quarter run. The Barons found success on the glass, with two of those threes coming on second-chance attempts. They weren’t, however, able to carry that momentum into the fourth, when they were outscored 13-3, largely by Lakeland’s reserves.
The Barons found success by spotting up their guards on the wings while using their forwards as drivers. While the success against the Lakers was scattered, there were definite positives to be taken away from that game plan.
Lakeland: Bailey Hartsough seemed frustrated at times as her totals were held down both by double (and sometimes triple) teams and foul trouble, but Lakeland was able to showcase its depth around its star player, including a pair of nice-looking freshmen in Peyton Hartsough and Riehl, who did all of her damage in the second half.
A team to watch out for in the Northeast Corner Conference title race, Lakeland could prove a lot more challenging than expected if it gets this kind of all-around performance on a consistent basis.
UP NEXT
Lakeland (1-0) visits Lake Central today.
DeKalb (0-2) hosts North Side on Tuesday.
