An exciting season of high school football continues as we charge into Week 7, with an in-county matchup as well as one team playing a division leader.
Here is a look at games for Steuben County teams this week:
Prairie Heights at Angola
Radio: WLKI, 100.3 FM
Video: Hometown Media on Facebook
When: 7 p.m., Friday
Where: Angola Middle School
Records: Angola 2-4, Prairie Heights 1-5
Last meeting: Angola defeated the Panthers in Brushy Prairie last year, 41-14
Last week: Angola defeated Fairfield 48-16, Prairie Heights lost to Eastside, 42-7
Players to watch: Prairie Heights — Sr. QB Ethan Hoover, So. TE/LB Camden Hall, So. WR/RB Sam Levitz, Jr. RB Zach Wiseman. Angola — Sr. RB/DB Ryan Brandt, Jr. QB Tucker Hasselman, So. RB Finley Hasselman, Jr. WR Gage King.
Outlook: The Hornets look like their old selves and have regained the confidence that appeared to be lacking during the early portion of the season. The defense has shut down two straight opponents and Tucker Hasselman is coming off one of his stronger performances of the season, throwing for 143 yards and two touchdowns against the Falcons.
The same cannot be said of Prairie Heights. The Panthers have dropped their last four games, each by double digits, and senior quarterback Ethan Hoover is coming off a game in which he was held to just 57 total yards of offense versus the Blazers.
The last time Heights played the Hornets close was in 2014, when it dropped an overtime contest, 18-12. Angola has scored 40 or more points in each game since. The path back to contention for the Panthers begins on offense, where they will need to prove they can move the ball, sustain drives, and score touchdowns against a resurgent and talented defense. So far, the best defense against Angola’s high-scoring offense has been to keep them off the field.
This is a matchup of two teams traveling in opposite directions at the most important time of the season.
Eastside at Fremont
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Max Mitchell Sports Complex, Fremont
Records: Eastside 4-2, Fremont 3-3
Last meeting: Eastside throttled the Eagles, 63-13 last year
Last week: The Blazers dominated Prairie Heights 42-7, Fremont lost big to Churubusco, 62-19.
Players to watch: Eastside — So. QB Laban Davis, Jr. RB Matthew Firestine, Fr. RB Dax Holman, Jr. WR Lane Burns, Jr. WR Wade Miller. Fremont — Jr. QB Kameron Colclasure, Sr. RB Karson Meeks, Sr. RB Dylan Parsons, So. WR Gabel Pentecost.
Outlook: The Blazers are on a mission to claim the Northeast Corner Conference Small School division title this season, and no team has yet to get in their way. Eastside is undefeated in division play – its only NECC loss coming to Big School leader West Noble – and has a win over its top competitor, Churubusco, already under its belt.
Recent history has not been on Fremont’s side in this series. The last time the Eagles defeated the Blazers was a 21-0 victory in Butler during the 2009 season. In the decade since, the Blazers have won by double digits each game, scoring a minimum of 47 points.
Nevertheless, the Eagles are in the midst of their strongest season in 15 years and boast the confidence that comes with that, even after a lopsided loss to Class 1A No. 8 Busco, which is reestablishing itself as a state power in its class.
The Eagles face a steep task in defending these Blazers, which rushed for 212 yards and gained 183 more through the air last week against Prairie Heights. Fremont is a bit deeper than the Panthers, and may put up a tougher fight, but even if it drops this game, it has two winnable games to close the regular season.
