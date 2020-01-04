FREMONT — Ethan Bock twisted in one direction, then back the other way in order to create enough separation for a shot attempt.
It was a difficult shot, but Bock was hot. The 3-pointer netted his 10th point of the game against Parkway (Ohio) last Saturday night, an eventual 57-54 loss. It was yet another game in what has become a breakout season for the sophomore combo guard — and he wasn’t the only one.
Junior Kameron Colclasure, on the heels of a 27-point performance on Dec. 27, followed Bock’s three by driving against 6-foot-4 Parkway defender Dylan Hughes, contorting his body to get the shot off over outstretched arms and banking it off the glass.
Then there was sophomore forward Gabel Pentecost, in his first year playing for the Eagles, catching the ball at the free throw line before posting up a defender, spinning and floating the ball into the net — an advanced move for a player that young.
The plays made for impressive highlights, but were a sign of something more for a team full of players that have been tasked with becoming more consistent by improving their weaknesses and accentuating their strengths.
“They’ve always been capable of it,” said Fremont coach Craig Helfrich. “The question was just how long would it take for those abilities to show?”
Helfrich lights up when speaking of this year’s iteration of Fremont’s boys basketball team. He has good reason to do so, as his team keeps compiling evidence that it may be the best one the third-year coach has directed yet.
The Eagles hold a 5-3 record through eight games — the best start to a season in his tenure as coach. Fremont currently sits sixth in the Northeast Corner Conference standings (2-2), but is only 1.5 games out of second place.
It’s how they got here, though, which has Helfrich impressed — and why he can’t stop talking about them. The team has pulled a 180 on its identity.
In the first two years’ of Helfrich’s tenure, the Eagles relied heavily on the talents of then-junior and senior forward Tanner Behnfeldt. One of the best scorers in the NECC, Behnfeldt’s potent inside-out game keyed everything Fremont did — and dictated the roles of everyone else on the floor.
The method led to wins, with the team reaching a Class 1A sectional championship game last year, but also a very definable ceiling and held a significant opportunity cost: the development of the team’s younger players.
Granted, when one player has the gravity that Behnfeldt had on the court, you have to center your game around him. Helfrich doesn’t hold regrets about that. But he’s also relieved to not have that burden anymore.
“We play so much more free this year,” Helfrich said, “and it’s led to those younger guys, guys like Ethan and Kameron, to really discover who they are as players.”
Take Colclasure, for example. The energetic, do-it-all guard used to have one gear: full speed ahead. He could take advantage of a straight path to the basket but had trouble when encountering obstacles along the way. He had yet to develop the poise, the patience or the crafty moves to force defenders off balance. Often one of the most explosive guys on the court, Colclasure didn’t have much to fall back on when a defender took away that athleticism.
He does now. He changes pace. He throws up fakes to toy with overeager defenders. He has used his left hand more than ever before. He patiently creates space, then finishes his moves with touch. He has graduated from apprentice to tradesman.
Bock has seen similar growth, which shows most from beyond the arc. Last season saw the then-freshman battle with bouts of inconsistency with his deep stroke — he hovered right around 32% on 3-pointers last season. To the outside viewer, it would have been fair to wonder how much that percentage would improve between Year 1 and Year 2.
Bock has not been mediocre this year. His percentage is up from behind the arc on more volume than he saw a year ago, while netting 11 points per game. He also leads the Eagles in assists at five per contest. The sample size is still somewhat small, but he is becoming bolder with his shot selection without sacrificing accuracy, and that is something.
The starting backcourt players, though, are just two members of a team that has seen vast improvement overall while navigating life on the court without a star.
Pentecost plays much like a young version of Behnfeldt — his ability to score in the post with ease is reminiscent of the former Eagle — but has yet to develop the same touch on his outside shot. That may come with time, but the present result is a team that relies on quick, decisive passing and fast decisions with the ball in-hand to catch defenders off guard. And that’s exactly what it’s made for.
The Eagles embrace their blue-collar identity, similar to the glory days of the ‘Going to Work’ Detroit Pistons, a rare pro team that didn’t have one defined star player, but instead made six straight conference finals and won a championship on the back of a strong defense and solid contributions from eight or more guys.
Helfrich hopes his team can experience similar results — albeit on a much smaller scale.
“The good thing for me, and the scary thing, is that these guys are only going to keep getting better — and I’ve still got them for a while,” Helfrich said. “We’re going to keep building on this.
“You look at the NECC, and we are right there in it. We’ve beaten good teams, and the games we’ve lost were close where we had a chance to win. These guys have confidence that they can play with anyone, whether its Central Noble, Churubusco, Westview or whoever. These players trust each other on the court, and you see that. It’s a real team, and it’s very exciting to see.”
