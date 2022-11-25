FORT WAYNE — Northrop’s girls put on quite a show Friday, firing away from three-point range.

The Bruins may have been most impressive on defense however, where their quickness and length made it a rough night for visiting DeKalb and paved the way for a 69-26 victory.

The game was finished with a running clock under the IHSAA mercy rule.

The Bruins (4-0) swatted away several shots and also caused several turnovers using their long reach to muddle the passing lanes for the Barons (4-3). Northrop started three players 6-foot-1 or taller. When they got rebounds or turnovers, they immediately turned to their transition game to create scoring opportunities.

Elizabeth Martin led the Barons with 10 points, Ashley Cox had five and Lillie Cone scored four.

Saniya Jackson, a 6-foot-1 senior, scored 23 points to pace Northrop. Nevaeh Jackson, also a 6-foot-1 senior, added 15 and Riley Pepple had 14.

Northrop led 21-7 after one quarter and 34-12 at the half.

DeKalb tried to show some fight in the third quarter when Delaney Cox set up Martin for a bucket, then made one of two free throws twice to cut the margin to 45-19. Northrop got the lead back up to 55-21 by the end of the quarter, and scored early in fourth to invoke the mercy rule.

Northrop won the junior varsity game 50-16. Sienna Abbott had seven points and Scout Warner scored four for DeKalb.