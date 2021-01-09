FREMONT – Angola and Fremont went back and forth in its boys basketball rivalry matchup Saturday night and the Hornets came out on top 59-56.
Senior Brian Parrish made two free throws off classmate’s Joel Knox steal to put Angola in front 57-56 with a minute left in the Northeast Corner Conference contest. Knox made two free throws to extend the lead to three with 21.3 seconds left.
Angola got the final stop at the end, forcing the Eagles out of rhythm in their offensive set. Fremont regained a loose ball and Ethan Bock’s three-point attempt hit the front of the rim just before time expired.
Parrish had 21 points, four rebounds and four assists for Angola. Knox endured some foul trouble to compile 15 points, six boards and two steals. Parrish made all four of his three-point attempts in the second half after going 0-for-6 from beyond the arc in the first half.
“Hat’s off to our seniors,” Hornets coach Brandon Appleton said. “We’ve challenged them on how we need to finish games.
“I’m proud of the guys.”
Parrish, Bryce Dailey and Giovanni Tagliaferri hit three-pointers in Angola’s 9-0 run to put it up 55-47 with 4:12 to play.
The Eagles responded, and a technical foul from Tagliaferri after committing a personal foul fueled the rally.
Bock made two free throws with 3:10 to go to cut the Hornet lead to 55-51. Then Ethan Bontrager scored the next five points. His inside bucket put Fremont up 56-55 with 1:45 left.
“The Angola-Fremont game hasn’t been fun for awhile,” Eagles coach Josh Stuckey said. “This was a fun game to coach. I’m happy with the kids’ effort.
“We made some mental lapses, but we’re much further along than where we were at the start of this. We just have to control what we can control.”
Logan Brace had 16 points, five rebounds and two blocked shots for Fremont. Bontrager had 13 points and Bock scored 11. Kameron Colclasure had several assists.
The Eagles won the junior varsity game 37-36 on Brody Foulk’s three-pointer at the buzzer. Lukas Berlew had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Fremont, and Foulk had nine points.
Foulk also had a big three-pointer down the stretch in the Eagles’ 26-25 C-team win over Angola. Gage Cope had 10 points for Fremont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.