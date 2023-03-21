FRANKLIN – The Trine University baseball team dropped three games on the road Sunday and Monday at Franklin to drop to 6-8 overall on the season.

Trine and Franklin were supposed to play a game on Saturday followed by a doubleheader on Sunday, but the games were delayed a day due to the brief late winter cold snap that hit Indiana over the weekend.

Sunday afternoon, the two Indiana NCAA Division III schools needed extra innings to settle things, as the Grizzlies walked it off in the bottom of the 10th for a 7-6 win.

Trine got out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but Franklin tied it in the home half of the frame. The Grizzlies took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the third, but the Thunder put up two in the top of the fourth to lead 4-3.

Trine increased its lead to 5-3 in the sixth before Franklin scratched back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth to tie it at 5. The Thunder scored one in the top of the ninth for a short-lived 6-5 lead before the Grizzlies knotted it again in the bottom of the ninth.

Franklin won it in the bottom of the 10th on a sacrifice fly.

Noah Brettin took the loss on the mound for Trine. Robert Kortas had a three-hit day for the Thunder. Matt Weis was 2-for-5 at the plate.

On Monday, Franklin unloaded on Thunder pitching for 32 runs in the doubleheader, taking game 1, 18-8 and following up with a 14-1 win in the nightcap.

Adam Stefarelli went 1-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs to provide an offensive highlight for the Thunder in the first game. Dalton Nikirk was 2-for-4.