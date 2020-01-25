LIGONIER — The day before a big tournament is usually light. A small practice, consisting of mostly cardio — just enough so a wrestler can make weight.
“But we had a full practice,” Garrett coach Nick Kraus said, “we went hard. This tournament means a lot to us, and it is very important that we perform well here.”
Despite entering the season as the clear favorite in a league rich in wrestling tradition, and maintaining that status throughout the year, the Railroaders take nothing for granted. They worked hard to maintain their spot atop the Northeast Corner Conference, and it showed in a dominant tourney performance.
Garrett took home the league’s annual tournament crown Saturday with a team total of 256 points, 76 points better than the next closest team, runner-up Churubusco (180).
“It’s just the second title in my time here as a coach,” said Kraus, “so, yes, this means a lot to our program.”
Prairie Heights rounded out the top-3 teams with a score of 139.5, followed by Eastside (136.5), West Noble (131), Fremont (117), Angola (116.5), Lakeland (65), Central Noble (50), Fairfield (30.5) and Westview (16).
Garrett advanced seven wrestlers into championship matches, claiming five individual titles. Hayden Brady (106), Colton Weimer (113), Kolin Cope (152), Clayton Fielden (170) and Tyler Walden (182).
Chandler Shearer (126) and Kane McCormack (132) each placed second.
“No doubt that’s one (Shearer) would like to have back,” Kraus said of the 126-pound title match. “He just didn’t look quite like himself out there, he looked fatigued.
“But, these matches are great for getting you ready for sectional and regional. He didn’t perform his best today, but that’s ok. This was a stepping stone to bigger things.”
It was the performances of others, though, which Kraus said excited him the most. The coach singled out Cope’s work in the 152-pound bracket, which culminated in a pin versus Prairie Heights’ Tyler Curtis in three minutes and 23 seconds. Cope had lost to Curtis earlier this year.
That bodes well for the team’s overall success this postseason, Kraus said. After a number of Railroaders experienced great success individually last year, Kraus said it’s now time to turn that into team titles, despite a daunting sectional field.
“Teams like Carroll, Huntington North, they’re tough. And maybe Dwenger finds their way into that group as well. But I do think that we are right there with them,” Kraus said. “We enjoy individual success, but we also want team titles.”
The runner-up Eagles placed 11 of their 12 wrestlers Saturday, including four champions — Korbyn Reister (126), Cody Graft (145), Marcus DeBolt (195) and Reese Wicker (220).
Second-year coach of the Eagles Josh Kimmel said he knew that the spots behind Garrett in the team standings were up for grabs.
“What I didn’t expect was for us to be in second, and 40 points better than the next team. But I knew that spots 2-5 would be tight,” he said.
Aside from the Eagles, that’s exactly how the meet played out, with the third and fifth-place teams separated by only eight points.
Kimmel said his team’s aggressive approach on the mat is what ultimately separated his team. In matches that didn’t result in pins, Churubusco wrestlers put up three of the top-four point totals in championship matches, led by DeBolt’s 19 points in his 195-pound match.
The third-place Panthers were led by 160-pound senior Isiah Levitz, who pinned West Noble’s Shayne Tierney in just 50 seconds — one of two Heights grapplers to make it to title matches.
Heights was bolstered by several other placers, though, including two third-place finishers in Gavin Roberts (113) and Luke Severe (145).
Other NECC champions included Lakeland’s Ben Miller, who upset Angola senior Jett Boots for the 120-pound crown, West Noble’s Kyler Brown (132), Eastside’s Lane Burns (138), and Angola’s Brandon Villafuerte (285).
Team Standings:
1. Garrett (G) 256, Churubusco (C) 180, Prairie Heights (PH) 139.5, Eastside (ES) 136.5, West Noble (WN) 131, Fremont (Fr) 117, Angola (A) 116.5, Lakeland (L) 65, Central Noble (CN) 50, Fairfield (Fa) 30.5, Westview (WV) 16.
Championship Results:
106: Brady (G) d. Hord (C) 5:08; 113: Weimer (G) d. McCue (A) 3-0; 120: Miller (L) d. Boots (A) 6-4 OT; 126: Reister (C) d. Shearer (G) 8-0; 132: Brown (WN) d. McCormack (G) 5-2; 138: Burns (E) d. Hawkins (Fr) 20-15; 145: Graft (C) d. Fritch (E) 4-0; 152: Cope (G) d. Curtis (PH) 3:23; 160: Levitz (PH) d. Tierney (WN) :50; 170: Fielden (G) d. Mckinley (E) :25; 182: Walden (G) d. Behm (Fr) 1:48; 195: DeBolt (C) d. Dilbone (Fr) 19-4; 220: Wicker (C) d. Miller (E) 2:53; 285: Villafuerte (A) d. Delapaz (L).
Third-Place Match Results
106: VanGomple (Fr) d. Spreuer (A) 9-1; 113: Roberts (PH) d. Schlabach (L) 5-1; 120: Heath (C) d. McComg (G) 15-0; 126: Roy (WN) d. Baade (A) 5-2; 132: Marple (A) d. Ortiz (Fa) 8-5; 138: Baker (G) d. Cervantes (WN) 2:37; 145: Severe (PH) d. Sumowski (WN) 3:27; 152: Bolinger (CN) d. Taylor (WN) 7-2; 160: Patrick (E) d. Custer (G) 2:19; 170: Keener (C) d. Estep (Fa) 1:43; 182: Golden (CN) d. Wicker (ES) Def; 195: VanWagner (G) d. Allen (PH) 4:14; 220: Bergman (G) d . Schrock (PH) 2:41; 285: Hathaway (G) d. James (WN) 3:36.
Fifth-Place Match Results
106: Miller (L) d. Sherman (WN) 2:22; 113: Kamer (Fr) d. Wroblewski (WN) 2:55; 120: Pica (Fr) d. Kauffman (Fa) 2:28; 126: Munsey (E) d. Boots (CN) 3:29; 132: Lounsbury (PH) d. Blake (C) 4:55; 138: Hille (C) by forfeit; 145: Leffers (CN) d. Coltrin (A) 2:42; 152: Meeks (Fr) d. Calvillo (WV) 4-3; 160: Nondorf (C) d. Skinner (CN) :49; 170: Yoder (PH) d. Bradley (WN) :26; 182: Wells (PH) d. Oliver (C) 3:14; 195: Wire (WV) d. Lang (WN) :51; 220: Brames (A) d. Book (Fr) 1:31; 285: Miller (E) d. Wills (Fr) Def.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.