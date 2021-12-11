EMMA — Ratchet up the pressure.
Run your opponent out of the gym in transition.
“That’s how we want to play,” Central Noble girls basketball coach Josh Treesh said.
And that’s exactly what happened as the Cougars beat up on Westview Friday night, 45-25.
Central Noble improved to 8-4 on the season, 4-1 in Northeast Corner Conference games. Westview dropped to 2-9, 1-4 in league contests.
Central Noble was led in scoring by sophomore Courtney Gray and junior Meghan Kiebel, each with 13 points. Junior Madison Vice added 12 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.
Westview was led by Hope Bortner’s seven points. Sara Lapp chipped in with six. Allie Springer grabbed a team-best five rebounds for the Warriors.
After a slow start, Central Noble was 15-for-30 from the field in the final three quarters and shot 43.6% from the floor for the game. Westview, after a fast first, went 6-for-19 from the floor in the final 24 minutes.
Central Noble won the rebound battle, 25-17. The Cougars also had fewer turnovers, 13-17.
The game started out quickly for the Warriors. A Lapp three-pointer gave her team a 10-3 lead with 3:52 left in the opening period.
That’s pretty much went the Cougars took over: defensively and offensively.
Junior Abby Hile scored the final three points of the opening stanza for Central Noble to make it 10-6 in favor of Westview.
In the second quarter, Gray took over.
She started off the scoring with an old-fashioned three-point play to draw her team within 10-9.
A free throw from Bortner made it 11-9, but Kiebel then hit two three-pointers in less than a minute and Gray knocked down two more over a 33-second span.
Gray’s last bomb made it 21-14 in favor of the Cougars.
Gray added one more bucket before half as Central Noble took a 23-16 lead into intermission.
Gray scored 11 points in the second quarter, making four-of-five field goal attempts.
Treesh said Gray’s offensive contributions Friday were invaluable.
“It takes the pressure off Meghan and Maddie if somebody else can make some baskets,” Treesh said.
With the game still in doubt heading into the third quarter, the Cougars turned up the heat defensively and ran the floor like a well-oiled machine.
The Cougars opened the quarter on a 13-1 run in the first 4:07 of the third to take a 36-16 lead.
“You win the game in the first three minutes of the third quarter,” Treesh said.
While the Cougars struggled to get the offense going early, Treesh was proud of his team’s shot selection.
“We’ll wait ’til we get our opportunities,” Treesh said. “If you’re not feeling it, don’t shoot it. Go contribute in some other way.”
Central Noble led 38-23 after three quarters and Treesh used his bench extensively in the fourth.
With only one starter remaining on the floor, the Cougars’ reserves managed to eat up more than 50 seconds off the clock to end the game.
“It’s something we work on in practice every day,” Treesh said.
In the second and third quarters, Central Noble outscored Westview 32-13.
Westview will try to get on track on Thursday when conference foe Fremont comes to Emma.
Central Noble will next see action on Friday in the first game of a girls-boys doubleheader at West Noble.
