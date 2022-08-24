Angola’s Izaiah Steury was the only area boys runner to qualify for the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals last season and was the area’s top runner the past four years.

Now with him having graduated, a new era has started for the for the area, as there will have to be a new top runner.

The question is who, however, as this year’s teams seem to be as competitive as ever.

Here is a look at this season’s boys cross country teams.

Angola Hornets

Coach: Shane Ross, first season

The Hornets will have a new feel about them with Steury’s departure to Notre Dame, who was arguably Angola’s best runner in program history.

Juniors Sam Yarnelle and Gavin Hinkley will be taking the reigns as the Hornets top two runners, with sophomore Cooper Enyeart and Reeves Johnson also returning.

What will be interesting this season is how will Angola’s newcomers fare this year, as the Hornets add five freshmen (Kaden Klink, Grady Hoover, Gavin Cooke, Brady Leininger and Leo Yagodinski) to their team, all of who Ross said will be challenging for the available roster spots.

“We are really looking forward to seeing the evolution of this young group and we expect the team to compete this season!” Ross said.

Central Noble Cougars

Coach: Clint Phares

The Cougars have a few boys running. Their top runner appears to be a newcomer in sophomore Malachi Malcolm, a transfer from Garrett and son of new Cougars varsity girls basketball coach Sam Malcolm.

Churubusco Eagles

Coach: Kermit Hogeston, ninth season

The Eagles qualified for regionals as a team last season, but a trio of runners who helped lead them there (Ethan Krider, Ethan Palmer and Dylan Stroder) have graduated.

Wyatt Neireiter comes back as the team’s top runner, joining other returners Corre Belcher, Evan Palmer, Isaac Rinker, Elijah Smith and Blaise Williams to attempt to get the team back to the regionals.

Oliver Dunne-Steece, Jackson Fleetwood and Gabriel Lickey make up the rest of the team for the Eagles.

DeKalb Barons

Coach: Mark Beckmann, first season

The Barons have one of the area’s largest teams this season with 15 boys running for DeKalb. The team will be led by four seniors followed by a very large junior class of eight, three of which are new.

The top runners for the Barons will be juniors Jaren McIntire and Matthias Hefty and senior Landon Knowles, with juniors Will Haupert and Tim O’Keefe making up the top five.

Also expected to compete for varsity spots will be Gabe Barton, Levi Abernathy, Braylon Meyer and Elijah Knepper.

Incoming freshmen for the Barons are Connor Clingan, Griffin Elkins and Desmond Ramos.

East Noble Knights

Coach: Mark Liepe, 34th season

With the losses of Drew Sillaway, Josh Prater and Ian Torres to graduation and the lone addition of Nathan Schlotter this year, the team of five for the Knights makes for one of the smallest rosters they’ve had in many years.

Warren, a sophomore, will be East Noble’s top runner after being the top Knight at last year’s regional, finishing in 38th. He was also on the KPC Media All-Area Team for 2021.

Sophomores Thomas Brinker and Kealan Fuller and senior Matt Pickering round out the team.

“We’re working hard and making some great individual improvements,” Liepe said. “They will have to be the “Iron Five” this season so staying healthy will be a necessity.

Eastside Blazers

Coach: Trisha Hill, second season

Seth Firestine is the only returning boy for the Blazers, though several newcomers gives Eastside the opportunity to compete with a full team this year.

Those newcomers include Andrew Strong, who looks to be the top runner for the Blazers, as well as David Burns, Chris Maag, Alex Diaz and Cayden Burkett.

Fremont Eagles

Coach: Troy Barker, first season

Senior Gage Forrest and junior Jordan Fisher are the lone returners on an otherwise young and inexperienced Eagles team.

The other three runners on Fremont’s team are all freshmen, with Michael Fisher, Tristin Price and Shaun Fansler joining the Eagles.

Barker said that while they are young and inexperienced, their primary goal is to make running fun and develop a family atmosphere to entice new runners to join throughout the year.

Garrett Railroaders

Coach: Jim Petre

Garrett’s only regional qualifier from last season in Tanner McMain has graduated, but what the Railroaders return and add to the team more than makes up for it.

Juniors Luke Coffman and Gavin Weller return for Garrett as two of their top runners who were on the 2021 KPC Media All-Area Team, with both placing in the top 40 in sectionals. Nate Presswood, Landon Davis and Tyler Gater rejoin the team as well.

Garrett adds five new runners to its team, those being Aiden Boltz, Carter Fielden, Ramon Sierra, Jaydin Stevens-Dewitt and Wade Kirby, all of whom Petre said will make an immediate impact on the team.

Hamilton Marines

Coach: Kody Ahrens, first season

While the Marines don’t have any upperclassmen for this season, four of the five runners on this year’s team are returning sophomores.

Jagger Hurraw is the top returner for Hamilton after finishing 48th in the West Noble Sectional last year.

Caleb McMullen, Harry Richter and Clayton Spaw also return to the team, while Sam Lockwood joins them for his freshman season.

Lakeland Lakers

Coach: Guy Glick

The Lakers bring a lot back from a team that made a big competitive step last season. They finished sixth in the West Noble Sectional and were 18 points away from a team regional berth.

Zeke Wachtman and Caden Hostetler were KPC Media Group All-Area selections in 2021 and are back for their senior seasons. They were within two seconds from qualifying for semi-state last fall and both placed in the top 10 in the NECC Meet.

Lakewood Park Panthers

Coach: Jon Elwood, fifth season

Lakewood Park has an experienced team this season with four seniors and two juniors returning to the Panthers.

Seniors Jeremy Elwood, Braeson Kruse, Caden Osborn and Titus Shively and juniors Anthony Mansojer and Jackson Vandevelde make up most of the roster, with Kruse, Mansojer and Vandevelde expected to pe their top runners.

“Braeson, Anthony and Jackson have been working hard and preparing for this season all summer long,” Elwood said. “We are excited to see them race this fall.”

Three freshman, Andersen Mohre, Isaac Thurber and Caleb Vandevelde add some depth for the Panthers and will also compete for varsity spots.

Prairie Heights Panthers

Coach: Susan Allshouse

The Panthers lost Nick Dyer and Colten Batey to graduation last year but return their top runner in Hank Glasgo, who was a semi-state qualifier last season.

Riley Cearbaugh also returns for the Panthers after making it to the regional a year ago. Other returners are Brady and Boston Baas, Max Cook, Jordan Klump, Holt Schrock and Dyllan Prater.

Two freshmen, Larsen Dilts and Matthew Deetz join the team.

West Noble Chargers

Coach: Mike Flora

The Chargers will be one of the top teams in the area and will have one of the top harriers in the area in senior Grant Flora, the coach's son. Grant has been a semi-state regular and will try to take the next big step of qualifying for the IHSAA State Finals for the first time. He was just over five and a half seconds from qualifying for state last year.

Isaac Silva is also back for his senior season. Like Grant Flora, Silva was an All-NECC runner and made the KPC Media Group All-Area team.

Senior Logan Schuller, junior Evan Rodriguez and sophomore Devon Bartlett all return for the Chargers after giving the team quality depth last season. Senior Nate Shaw will take part in two sports for West Noble this fall, cross country and tennis.

Westview Warriors

Coach: Lyle Bontrager

The Warriors were second in the West Noble Sectional and the NECC Meet last season. Seniors Lyndon Miller and Adrian Miller returned to help get the team to take the next championship step. Lyndon was a KPC Media Group All-Area selection last year while Adrian was an All-Area honorable mention.

Don't be surprised if Westview sprinkles in some young runners to further enhance the squad.

Sports director Ken Fillmore contributed to this story.