FREMONT — From his fourth starting position, Kevin Mertz of Fort Wayne took the lead on lap 25 and the win as the checkered flag flew during the Michael Ross Memorial at Angola Motorsport Speedway Saturday night.
Starting on the front row, Andrew Jones paced the field until lap 19 when mechanical issues forced him to hit pit lane. Justin DuBois inherited the lead and held it until lap 25 when Mertz worked his way around the top side of the track.
Mertz held off a challenge from DuBois after a caution at lap 31 to win the 41-lap feature for the Perkins Septic & Drain mini-stock division.
The Michael Ross Memorial is the longest running tribute race at the speedway. Ross, 40, passed away Sept. 12, 2004 after a battle with lung cancer. The memorial race in his honor was started in 2005 with Todd Bennett taking the first race.
Matt Morton picked up the 2020 win, his third Michael Ross Memorial triumph.
Mertz was followed by Dylan Huffman, Chad Minnix, Morton, James Thompson, Jeff Phibbs, DuBois, Art Smith, Jeremy Huff and Jones.
Saturday night’s feature racing action was kicked off with the 20-lap Shepherd’s Family Auto Group front-wheel drive division. The 20-car field went flag to flag with no cautions. From his mid-pack starting spot, Brandon Barcus picked up the win.
In the closing laps, he was challenged by his father Tony Barcus, who finished in the second spot.
The father-son duo was followed by Chip Heintzelman, Tom Minick, Ryan Spillars, Jake Brummet, Chris Heintzelman, Ashley Chalfant, John Chilcote and Nathan Goodman.
With a smaller than normal field of cars, the EverageAuto.com late model division also went flag to flag with Tony Dager taking the win.
He was followed by Brent Jack, Kole Elkins, Evan Park, Tommy Cook, Oliver Fitzwater, Robbie Drummond, Nash Engdahl, Ricky Payton, Joe Romeo and Aaron Lee.
VORE’s Welding and Steel street stock division points leader Brad Whetzel took home his second consecutive feature win. Whetzel picked up the lead on lap nine and held off Travis Kyle for the win.
Whetzel and Kyle were followed by Scott Whetzel, Keith Barker, Tavvin Kyle, Roy Barroquillo, Justin Tuttle, Ryan McIntyre, Rick Rinehart and Parker Moyer.
The R.L. McCoy modified division points leader Johnathon Gatton also picked up a checkered flag. Gatton picked up the lead early and never looked back. He was challenged on two restarts, but held off his competition.
Gatton was followed by Jordan Gatton, Kale Asztalos, Stephen Minnich Jr., Steve Shlater Jr., Connor Landis, Jeremy Jackson, Ralph Baxter Jr., A.J. Reynolds and Joey Pease.
This Saturday night will be the return of the Midwest Asphalt Champ Kart Series along with the track’s five weekly divisions. Pit gates open at 2 p.m., and racing begins at 7 p.m.
