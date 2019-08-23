ALBION — “Sports brings a community together.”
That was West Noble senior star Brandon Pruitt’s quote, minutes after putting the icing on the cake with a late 35-yard touchdown run to key his team to a 19-7 victory over Central Noble in high school football Friday night in the season opener for both teams.
The West Noble community had been reeling all week. Teacher Chuck Schlemmer was riding his bicycle last Friday when he was struck by a drunk driver. Schlemmer died Wednesday.
“It’s hard for the kids,” West Noble coach Monte Mawhorter said. “It messed them up all week.”
Schlemmer and Mawhorter had teaching rooms that were close together. When Mawhorter brought his Chargers to Albion every other year, he knew where Schlemmer would be sitting.
“You knew he was supporting you,” Mawhorter said.
On Friday night, that spot in the stands was empty, but thanks to Pruitt, the Chargers got to escape thoughts of a tragedy — if only briefly — with a football victory.
Pruitt rushed for a game-high 95 yards on 19 carries. Senior quarterback Kyle Mawhorter was 5-of-9 passing for 63 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown pass to senior Josh Gross. Mawhorter also ran 14 yards for his team’s second score.
Central Noble sophomore Will Hoover led the Cougars with 46 yards on nine carries. Senior Kyle Bollinger ran back a West Noble fumble 35 yards for his team’s only touchdown.
Bottled up for most of the game, Pruitt had a 35-yard touchdown run with 1:21 left in the contest to close the door on a game dictated by defense.
West Noble opened the scoring on its first drive, going 35 yards in six plays, going into the end zone on Gross’ reception. The PAT was blocked and the Chargers led 6-0 with 7:35 to play in the first quarter.
Central Noble had its best chance to score in the first half when junior quarterback Sawyer Yoder hit senior wide receiver Jared Trowbridge deep. Trowbridge stepped out of bounds at the West Noble 38 after a gain of 38 yards.
Yoder was intercepted by West Noble’s Rocky Slone on the next play, ending the threat.
The score remained 6-0 until late in the third quarter when West Noble drove from its own 41 to the Central Noble 14 on 10 plays. Gross had a 14-yard run and a 9-yard reception in that drive. On a first down try, Mawhorter ran around the left end 14 yards into the end zone to make it 12-0 with 2:55 left in the third.Sophomore Julio Macias converted on the extra point and it was 13-0.
After the teams traded empty possessions, Central Noble opened the fourth quarter on its own 21. The Cougars marched to the West Noble 25. But two negative plays followed, and the Cougars fumbled the ball away on a 3rd-and-25 call from the West Noble 40.
On West Noble’s very next play, the Chargers fumbled the ball from their own 35. Bolinger scooped up the loose pigskin and outraced everyone in the end zone. The kick by Hayden Miller was good and the Cougars trailed 13-7 with 5:16 left in the contest.
Central Noble’s defense forced a three-and-out, and the Cougars took over on their own 31 with 3:29 to play. Three passing plays netted a total of four yards, and the Cougars’ last pass attempt sailed incomplete to turn the ball back over to the Chargers on downs.
After two runs netted 0 yards, Pruitt ran up the gut for the game-clinching touchdown.
Both teams struggled to move the ball, each tallying nine first downs.
West Noble rushed 35 times for 131 yards. Take away Pruitt’s late TD run, and the Cougars had limited the Chargers to less than three yards per rush.
Coach Mawhorter has his share of studs at the skill positions, but his offensive line is brand new, and he expected some struggles early.
“We lost everybody (from last year’s team),” Mawhorter said of his line. “These are all kids who were playing JV last year.”
Mawhorter also knew he was taking his team to a difficult place to play.
“It’s always tough coming here,” Mawhorter said. “We knew they would be well-prepared.”
Central Noble Trevor Tipton had only praise for his defense. His offense?
The Cougars rushed the ball 33 times for 90 yards and only had 60 yards through the air.
“We need to find some offense,” Tipton said. “Backs have to run harder. Linemen have to hold their blocks longer. We’ve got to get some spark going offensively.”
Pruitt spent much of the night snuffing out the Cougar offense, repeatedly penetrating into the Cougar backfield to make tackles for loss of yardage.
“We couldn’t block him,” Tipton said. “Pruitt was just a man for them.”
Mawhorter said, “Brandon’s a good football player. He’s worked for everything he’s got.”
