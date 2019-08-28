KENDALLVILLE — East Noble seniors Joel Glass and Jordan Jollief walked slowly off the court Wednesday after a No. 2 doubles match the lasted roughly two-and-a-half hours. The duo had just been defeated in a three-set, tie-breaker match by Angola’s sophomore duo of Jacob Pontorno and Marcus Miller.
The Hornets’ tandem had just claimed a 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (9-7) win, though the official outcome of the match had long since been decided. The Knights won Wednesday’s matchup 3-2.
And, while Glass and Jollief, two of East Noble’s four-man senior class who had never before defeated the Hornets, might have dropped a heartbreaker, first-year Knights coach Aaron Edwards made sure his players’ perspectives were in the right place following the win.
“I know that’s hard on them, dropping such a long and hard-fought match, but the bigger picture is that we got a 3-2 win, and their senior class finally beat Angola,” Edwards said.
All three of the Knights’ wins Wednesday came via singles, where East Noble was in control from the start. Freshman Vittorio Bona stayed undefeated this year with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Angola senior Jaeger Berquist. Bona has been a boon to the Knights’ lineup, which is partially due to his circumstances, Edwards said.
“One thing that has helped him be so successful is that there are two guys in front of him that has allowed him to play at three singles,” Edwards said.
Those two, senior Lucas Denton at No. 1 and sophomore Nolan Ogle in the No. 2 slot, help to make up a deep singles rotation which Edwards said is the strength of this Knights team.
Ogle, who burst onto the scene as a freshman doubles player a season ago, claimed a 6-1, 6-1 win and continued to look even more comfortable in his new role.
“It’s different, because you don’t have anyone else out there to help hide your mistakes and there’s a higher degree of skill needed to play singles,” Edwards said. “He has grown tremendously as a player from where he was.”
Denton, in his No. 1 match, scored a 6-4, 6-0 victory over Angola’s Hayden Boyer.
The win continues a recent surge for the Knights after an impressive showing at the DeKalb Invitational on Saturday. According to Edwards, it is simply more proof of what this team could accomplish.
“It means we are a good team and that we can compete for some of these things that others think we can’t,” he said. “It means we can compete for a conference title, even if we aren’t considered one of the top teams, and, down the road, hopefully we are in a spot to compete for a sectional title.”
For Angola, the match was yet another reminder of how different this team is compared to recent years. After graduating 12 seniors over the past two years, the Hornets are young in some spots and simply inexperienced in others.
Grabbing wins in both doubles matches was a good sign for this team, though, and is a building block for the season to come, said coach Scott Hottell.
“Graduation hits you hard, but we still have a chance to be where we want to be come sectionals,” Hottell said. “A lot of our lineup was sitting behind seniors who aren’t here anymore, so they’re getting that experience on the fly now.
“I think we can get to a spot where we can compete for another sectional title, but we have some growing to do before we get there.”
UP NEXT
Angola visits Leo tonight.
East Noble hosts Fairfield on Saturday.
