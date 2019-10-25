FORT WAYNE — For a quarter and a half, the Central Noble football team gave Fort Wayne Bishop Luers fits Friday night in a Class 2A sectional opening round contest.
But Luers’ athleticism finally caught up to the Cougars.
The end result was a 45-0 win for Bishop Luers. The Knights will travel to Butler to take on Eastside next Friday in a second round game.
Central Noble’s season ended with a 2-8 record.
Bishop Luers piled up 526 yards of offense on 47 plays, compared to Central Noble’s 160 yards on 46 plays. The Knights rushed the ball 26 times for 320 yards. Central Noble gained 117 ground yards on 32 carries.
The Luers passing game was also effective, as the Knights completed 15 of 21 passes for 206 yards. Central Noble passed for 43 yards, going 4-of-14 with one interception.
Ramon Anderson led Bishop Luers with 125 rushing yards on seven carries.
Central Noble was led by Noah Christopher with 47 yards rushing on 15 carries. Will Hoover rushed seven times for 40 yards. Sawyer Yoder also ran for 40 yards on six attempts.
Despite the eventual lopsided score, the Cougars played tough early on.
The teams played to a scoreless first quarter, with Bishop Luers’ first two possessions ending as Central Noble’s defense held up on fourth down plays deep in Central Noble territory.
The Cougars’ efforts were hampered by penalties. Central Noble was flagged twice on its first offensive possession and two more times on its second.
Bishop Luers finally got on the scoreboard on a 25-yard field goal with 7:21 left in the first half.
After Central Noble drove to the Luers 41 on its next possession — the third time the Cougars were in the Knights’ territory in their first four possession — the drive finally halted and the Cougars had to punt.
Luers took over on its own 20 with 4:09 left in the half.
A 4-yard game by the Knights’ Ramon Anderson and a 7-yard completion gave the home team a first down on its own 31.
To that point in the contest, Central Noble had limited Bishop Luers to 35 rushing yards on 12 carries.
Then the explosion happened.
On the next play, Anderson ran up the middle, then raced to the outside for a 69-yard touchdown. The PAT was good and Luers led 10-0 with 3:03 left in the second quarter.
After Central Noble went three-and-out, Luers took over on its own 48 with 1:31 remaining in the half.
Knights’ quarterback Carson Clark ran around the right end and raced into the end zone, outrunning the Cougars’ defense. His score made it 17-0 at the half.
“We knew they were a very athletic team,” Central Noble coach Trevor Tipton said. “They finally showed their athleticism. Their speed was faster than our speed.”
Bishop Luers scored on its first four possessions of the second half to turn the game into a runaway.
Central Noble went three-and-out on its first three possessions of the third quarter.
The game started and finished in ways that seemed fitting for the way the season had gone for Central Noble.
In its first drive of the game, Central Noble was flagged for two illegal procedure penalties before it had its first snap.
“It’s things like that drive you crazy,” Tipton said. “It’s been heart-breaking for me, and heart-breaking for the players.”
The game ended when a Central Noble player fumbled the ball out of the end zone after the Cougars had driven deep into Luers territory.
Tipton was by no means satisfied with playing Luers tough early.
“It’s a four-quarter game,” Tipton said. “Right now, it just stings.”
