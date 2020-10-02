SOUTH BEND – A short-handed Angola football team had no trouble with South Bend Clay Friday night in a 49-0 victory at Clay Middle School.
A COVID-19 exposure among the Hornet junior varsity football team affected the varsity squad as some starters and other integral players there came in close contact with the JV guys. Only 24 players dressed in South Bend Friday, including four freshmen.
Angola coach Andy Thomas said the situation might affect the availability of varsity players for next week’s game at Garrett. That will be determined over the course of the upcoming week.
“We’re heartbroken for those guys,” Thomas said. “I’m proud of what our guys did here. It was tough circumstances.”
Angola (4-1) was in control from the start against the Colonials (1-6).
On the second play of the game from scrimmage, Angola sophomore Tyler Call ran the ball around left end and went down the sideline for a 64-yard touchdown run. The Hornets were up 7-0 with 21 seconds off the clock after Brandon Villafuerte kicked the extra point.
Angola scored six touchdowns in its first 19 offensive plays to take a 42-0 lead 53 seconds into the into the second quarter.
The Hornets did all of their scoring in the first half. They led 35-0 after one quarter. The running clock started midway through the second quarter.
“The kids did everything right,” Thomas said. “They handled everything well. They did what they were supposed to do.”
Angola senior quarterback Tucker Hasselman ran for four touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass to Gage King that covered 46 yards and had a lot of yards after the catch. Finley Hasselman added a 61-yard scoring scamper. Kassius Lacy had an interception late in the first quarter.
Freshman Micah Steury played quarterback for the Hornets in the second half. Ninth-graders Braden Toigo, Lane King and Carter Shull also saw some game action.
