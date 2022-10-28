COLUMBIA CITY -- Columbia City was the same team that DeKalb saw during the regular season, the same team that ran the table in the Northeast 8 Conference.

The Eagles scored on their first three possessions and amassed 372 yards of offense to defeat the Barons 49-7 in the sectional semifinals Friday night.

With Columbia City up 42-0 at the half the second half was played with a running clock according to the IHSAA mercy rule.

With their ninth consecutive win, the Eagles (10-1) will host the sectional championship game next Friday against Leo, which won Friday's other semifinal over East Noble.

The Barons had a few effective drives in the first half, holding the ball for 14 plays on one and for 12 plays on another, but stalled out both times.

DeKalb broke up the shutout with a 69-yard, 15-play march in the second half, with Caiden Hinkle scoring on a 17-yard run early in the fourth quarter. Hinkle finished with 116 yards on 22 attempts.

Eagles quarterback Colten Pieper threw three touchdown passes to Stratton Fuller and one each to James Getts and Peyton Shearer in the first half. The strike to Getts was a 43-yarder down the middle after a fumble recovery by Riley Tucker.

Columbia City also got a scoop-and-score on a fumble for another touchdown in the first half.

Fuller made a bid for his fourth touchdown, picking off a pass at his own 10 and weaving back and forth across the field for 85 yards to the DeKalb 5.

The Eagles tried to let the 300-pound Tucker run it in, but he fumbled it out of bounds for a 5-yard loss. Columbia had to settle for a field try that the Barons blocked.

Senior quarterback Tegan Irk was 16-of-31 in his final game for the Barons for 178 yards.