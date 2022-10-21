WATERLOO — Third down and 35 would decide it.

DeKalb's Brady Culler sacked New Haven's Donovan Williams for a loss back to the Bulldog 40.

Williams launched a high-arching pass to star receiver Mylan Graham, who pulled it down close the first-down marker.

DeKalb's Quentin Penrod pulled it away, however, and it rolled into the waiting arms of Caden Pettis for a fumble recovery with 1:32 left.

Caiden Hinkle ran for a first down, then found a comfortable seat on the turf with New Haven out of timeouts, and the Barons had hung on for 17-14 victory in the first round of the Class 4A sectional.

DeKalb (4-6) avenged a 27-7 loss to the Bulldogs on Labor Day weekend, the second time in three years the Barons beat an opponent in the first round of the playoffs who had beaten them early in the season.

"This is what playoff football is all about, a game coming right down to the end," said Baron coach Seth Wilcox. "We told our kids all week it's a chance for redemption for a game we felt we let get away early in the season.

"I couldn't be more proud of the fight the kids had to hang with them, fall behind in the second half and fight right back. These kids worked hard all week, these coaches coached hard all week, it really was a full program win."

The Barons had the lead thanks to a 40-yard sprint down the right sideline by quarterback Tegan Irk with 10:36 left.

After DeKalb killed a punt at the New Haven 1, the Bulldogs drove the ball past midfield before a holding penalty and the sack set the up the decisive play.

"When it was third and a million there at the end, I told the coaches I'd be more comfortable if they didn't have a kid with Alabama offers. He made an incredible catch," Wilcox said.

"I couldn't be more proud of Penrod for ripping that ball away. We thought it was an incomplete pass, but we'll take the fumble.

New Haven went up 8-0 on a short scoring drive on its first possession. The Barons answered with a 68-yard, 13-play march with Hinkle scoring from the 11.

Hinkle hopped off the field on one leg after his 17th carry of the first half, but returned after intermission to finish a 25-carry, 118-yard performance.

Junior Carter Neumann then booted a 38-yard field goal to give DeKalb a 10-8 lead.

The Barons missed a chance to score before the half after Irk hit Pettis for a 56-yard gain to the Bulldog 13. An interception by Graham snuffed out the threat.

New Haven recovered an onside kick to start the second half, then went 48 yards in 16 plays to regain the lead on Tre Bates' second short scoring run of the night.