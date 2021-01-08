ANGOLA – Angola’s girls basketball team survived a major scare from Prairie Heights, defeating the Panthers 45-44 in a Northeast Corner Conference game at Angola High School.
Hanna Knoll was fouled in the backcourt by the Panthers as they tried to deny her from getting the inbounds pass with three seconds left. Knoll made one of two free throws to break a 44-44 tie.
Prairie Heights got to halfcourt, but could not get a shot off before time expired.
Knoll had 23 points to lead the Hornets. Lauren Leach had 10 points and Riley Pepple scored six.
Alayna Boots had 20 points and six rebounds for PH. Trevyn Terry had 13 points and four rebounds. Kennedy Kugler played in her first game in about a month due to a concussion and had eight points and six boards.
Westview 72, Hamilton 11.
In Hamilton, nine Warriors scored in their second straight win.
Hope Bortner had 21 points and Hallie Mast scored 13 for Westview. Maddison Dager had four points for the Marines.
In other area action. East Noble lost at Northeast 8 Conference rival Huntington North 34-31.
BOYS
Angola 83, Prairie Heights 64
At Angola, the Hornets scored over 80 points for the first time since 2008 in the NECC triumph.
Lakewood Park 72, North Central 45
In Auburn, Caedmon Bontrager had 24 points and Carter Harman had 13 points for the Panthers (4-3).
In other area action, Westview won at Hamilton 70-13.
