ANGOLA — The Angola High School football team is firmly in the driver’s seat in the NECC Large School Division race after the Hornets soundly defeated Fairfield 39-6 Friday night.

The Hornets (4-2 overall, 3-0 NECC) put their stamp on this one early with 20 first-half points.

It was Homecoming Night at Angola, and the Hornets sent the large crowd home very happy.

Angola got on the board with 8:17 left in the opening stanza on a 13-yard Andre Tagliaferri TD run.

The Hornets added a 31-yard TD pass from Tyler Call to Sameer Ali in the first quarter and scored just before intermission on another Tagliaferri TD run for a 20-0 halftime lead.

The Hornets forced the Falcons into a three-and-out to start the second half, and then picked up right where they left off on offense, driving 46 yards to Tagliaferri’s third TD of the night, this one from nine yards out for a 26-0 lead with 7:54 remaining in the third quarter.

The Hornet defense got another stop and then put an exclamation point on it with an 18-yard Call TD run with time running out in the third.

Angola coach Andy Thomas said it was a total team effort. The Hornets clinched at least a share of the NECC Large Division title with the win.

But for Thomas, it was one win with a lot of football left to be played.

“We’re 1-0, and we’ll try to go 1-0 again next week,” Thomas said.

For the second week in a row, Thomas liked the hard-nosed, physical play he saw from his team.

“We had a great week of practice, the kids bought in,” Thomas said. “They flew around, played physical, and that’s what you have to do against these guys (Fairfield). They’re a good football team.”

The Hornets take a break from NECC play next week when they travel to Mishawaka Marian. Fairfield will attempt to rebound at home against Garrett. The Falcons dropped to 4-2 overall (0-2 NECC), losing their second straight after opening the season 4-0.