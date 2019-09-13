FREMONT – Fairfield quarterback Cory Lantz faked a handoff to tailback Quinn Kitson, as he had done so many times before, looked toward his other back, Dalton Cripe, and proceeded to run into the end zone.
It was Lantz’s second rushing score of a game in which he totaled 167 yards on the ground, routinely running the Falcons’ triple option offense to near perfection.
The Fremont football team dominated time of possession Friday night, but it was Fairfield that came out on top, defeating the Eagles on homecoming, 21-6.
The Falcons began the game marred by penalties, turnovers and overall inefficient play, including losing a fumble on its opening possession, But they finished strong, totaling 298 yards, 275 of which came on the ground, and made big plays when the needed.
Eighty-five of those yards came on one of just two Falcon drives in the second quarter. Cripe scampered for 30 yards to begin the drive, which started at his own 15, before Lantz scrambled for gains of 26 and 21 — the latter of which scored to give Fairfield the lead.
Cripe found the end zone on a 12-yard run in the third quarter, capping another lengthy drive which saw the Falcons grind out 70 yards, all but seven of which came on the ground.
Fremont (2-2) entered the game in the midst of its best start to a season in 18 years, but was often stymied by a rangy and quick Falcon defense. Quarterback Kameron Colclasure totaled 154 yards (123 through the air and 31 on the ground), but was intercepted twice. The Eagle running backs combined for 65 yards, and averaged just 3.2 yards per rush.
Colclasure notched the Eagles’ lone score of the game on a 22-yard scramble with two minutes remaining.
Fremont dominated the first half, including a possession in which Colclasure drove the Eagles to the 2-yard line of Fairfield. But a high snap led to an eight-yard loss on fourth and goal, ending what would up as the team’s only red zone trip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.