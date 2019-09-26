ANGOLA — Lloy Ball called his players over to the bench after a first set in which his Angola volleyball team looked off and slow to the ball against a Garrett eyeing an upset.
He turned his head toward his big three of seniors Kait Snyder, Sami Lee and Ashlyn Meyer, looking at them as if to say, “this one’s on you.”
The Angola trio answered the call, combining for 30 kills against the Railroaders, as the Hornets took the next three sets to win 3-1 in a battle of top-10 teams in Class 3A, 17-25, 25-11, 25-11, 25-15.
The No. 6 Hornets (14-1, 7-0 NECC) and the No. 10 Railroaders (19-2, 8-1 NECC) both entered the highly-anticipated matchup undefeated in conference play — a combined 14-0 record between the two teams. The Railroaders brought a 13-game win streak into the matchup, but were worn down by a deeper Hornets squad.
Meyer totaled a game-high 12 kills in the win, with Lee adding 11 while Snyder notched six of her own.
Angola jumped out to sizable leads in the final three sets and never gave Garrett a chance to catch up. The Hornets raced out to a 9-3 lead in set two, then a 12-4 edge in the third before holding a 15-7 advantage in the final stanza.
Kills from Snyder (a Ball State recruit) and Myers, as well as by Lee and sophomore Paige Powers, who finished three such plays in the match, sealed the match in the fourth set.
The win put the Hornets in the drivers seat for the Northeast Corner Conference crown with just games against Prairie Heights and Churubusco remaining in league play.
Up Next
Angola participates in the Warsaw Invitational on Saturday.
Garrett hosts on Wednesday.
Prairie Heights 3, Fremont 0
Theh Fremont volleyball team fell in a competitive three-set match Thursday to the Panthers, 25-17, 25-23, 26-24.
For the Eagles, Emily Behrman matched a team high with eight kills while recording a high of 20 digs, two aces and two blocks. Maddie Beeman added eight more kills and 18 digs while Eva Foulk tallied 16 assists.
