KENDALLVILLE — Runs were hard to come by in Tuesday night’s windy and rainy softball game between East Noble and Garrett.

But all the Knights needed was just a single run to beat the Railroaders, sneaking past them with a 1-0 victory to improve to 2-0 overall.

“Offensively I think we struggled a little bit tonight ... part of it I think is honestly that we’re coming back off a spring break,” Knights coach Jessica Hull said. “But I think towards the end, we made some really good adjustments and started hitting the ball well.”

The run came in the bottom of the sixth inning, when senior shortstop Elliot Rouch (0-for-2, 1 run, 1 base on balls, 1 strikeout) reached on a base on balls, before advancing all the way to third base after a bunt single by junior second baseman Bailea Bortner (1-for-3, 1 strikeout).

After Bortner stole second, senior third baseman Sadie Helmkamp (1-for-3, 1 run batted in) stepped to the plate after lining and grounding out her first two appearances, hitting a deep fly to center field that dropped to score Rouch in what was ultimately the game-winning run.

“Ellie did her job as a leadoff getting on base and taking advantage when they made a bad throw and got to third, which was a huge opportunity, because then I don’t have to waste another bunt, or the single that Sadie gets, she doesn’t score on that,” Hull said. “Bailea did her job getting her over, and with her speed, nine out of ten times she’s going to beat that bunt out.”

With nobody out, the Knights had a chance to add more with Bortner on third, though junior first baseman Kylie Anderson (1-for-3, 2 strikeouts) struck out, and senior right fielder Cady Smith (0-for-3) and freshman Abby Alwine (0-for-3, 1 strikeout) both flew out to Garrett’s junior center fielder Ayla Arambula (0-for-1).

Two freshmen got the start in the circle for both teams. Garrett’s Ashlee Vanderbosch (111 pitches, 68 strikes) pitched a complete six innings, striking out 10 and giving up 3 hits and two bases on balls, and East Noble’s Alwine (108 pitches, 63 strikes) went six and two-thirds, striking out nine, walking four and giving up just one hit.

The lone hit for the Railroaders came from sophomore catcher Addy Work (1-for-3, 1 strikeout), who singled to right field in the first inning after working the count, but was caught stealing on the next play.

The Knights finished the night with three hits, with the other hit coming from Anderson in the bottom of the second, doubling to center field before advancing to third on a sacrifice fly by Smith. Garrett was ultimately able to get out of the inning with no damage done.

Junior second baseman Emma LaPato (0-for-1, 2 BB) and sophomore shortstop Stella Mix (0-for-2, 1 BB) were each able to earn a stolen base for the Railroaders.

Since 2018 and including the 2016 season, Garrett has opened its season against East Noble, with the Knights getting the better of the Railroaders each time.

Garrett is now 0-1 and will host Bellmont on Friday, while the Knights have the rest of the week off before traveling to play Central Noble in Albion on Monday.