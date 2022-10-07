GARRETT – Angola made the trip down Interstate 69 to Garrett Friday night hoping to wrap up the NECC Big School Division title.

The Railroaders had other plans. They gave the Hornets all they could handle for three quarters before Angola was able to pull away late for a 33-22 win on a chilly early fall night.

With the win the Hornets are 6-2 (4-0 NECC) and clinched the aforementioned NECC title. Garrett fell to 1-7 (1-3).

The game was delayed for 40 minutes late in the fourth quarter for an injured player who needed to be taken to the hospital via ambulance. No further information was available at press time.

The Railroaders made a statement early, hitting the scoreboard first on a 3-yard Robert Koskie TD run and resulting 2-point conversion late in the opening stanza.

Angola drove to the Garrett 3, but the Railroaders came up with a goal line stand to open the second.

The Hornets had a great defensive stand of their own that yielded a safety, and they later added a 25-yard Hawkins Hasselman field goal and a 10-yard Tyler Call TD run with 3:19 left in the first half off a blocked Railroader punt.

Garrett responded before the half with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Calder Hefty to Parker Skelly and a two-point conversion to take a 16-12 advantage into the locker room.

The Railroaders picked right up where they left off in the second half, forcing an Angola fumble on the kickoff and taking advantage of a short field for a 1-yard Koskie TD. A failed 2-point attempt left the score 22-12 Garrett.

Angola took advantage of a Garrett quick kick on third down from the Railroader 12 and struck immediately for Call’s third TD of the night, from the Garrett 12. The Hornets led 26-22 with mere seconds gone in the fourth.

The Hornet defense got a stop and then the Hornets surged out to an 11-point lead on a 29-yard Gavin Willis TD run. Hasselman’s kick made it 33-22 Angola with 6:49 left in regulation.

Angola hosts Eastside in the 2022 regular season finale next Friday night. Garrett will host Central Noble.

The IHSAA sectional draw is set for this Sunday night.