FREMONT — Travis Smoker knew his team would find itself in a position like this. He just didn’t know when — or what the outcome would be.
All he knew for sure, though, was that his team was ready for it.
“We talk every single day about how we are never out of it,” the Fremont coach said. “If the momentum is going against us, who is going to be the one to step up and stop it?”
During Thursday’s dual meet against Angola, the Eagles rose to that challenge. Trailing 15-33 with only four matches remaining, Fremont recorded three straight pins to tie the score before a forfeit in the final match gave them a 39-33 win over its Steuben County rival.
Senior grappler Karson Meeks began the stretch, notching a 54-second pin versus the Hornets’ Angel Ramirez, scoring a quick takedown before sinking in the half and flipping his competitor.
“I just needed to stay within myself and do what I know I can do,” said Meeks. “When you do that, good stuff tends to happen.”
Lance Book followed suit by scoring a fall over Angola’s Lane Word, then Cole Book tied the score in his 182-pound match by securing a third-straight pin versus the Hornets’ Anakin Scott.
After the final pin, Austin Caskey walked out onto the mat alone and had his hand raised to secure the go-ahead points.
It was one of the most impressive performances by the Eagles in recent memory, and could not have happened without the performance by Meeks, Smoker said.
“Karson is a kid that is tough as nails, a hard-worker and he’ll run through a brick wall for you. He’s the type of kid you want on the mat and as a senior captain,” Smoker said.
“It really helped to relax the other wrestlers because we had a sophomore at 182, when some of that pressure is taken off of you, it’s a lot easier to go out on the mat and perform at your highest level.”
Fremont was put into this position, though, due to a pair of unplanned losses. At 138 pounds, Isaac Hawkins — the Eagles’ top wrestler — fell in a 10-6 decision to Angola’s Trevor Marple. The Hornets extended their lead further with pins from North Coltrin at 145 and Lincoln Schreiber at 152 pounds.
“We didn’t expect Isaac to lose,” Smoker said. “But, he went out there thinking he needed to pin his man for us to win the meet, and that made him do some things that he normally doesn’t do.”
Fremont had previously tied the match at nine points when Blake VanGompel pinned Angola’s Damien Shaffer, but it was the Eagles’ lone victory in a stretch where the Hornets claimed four of five matches — including wins by Brandon Villafuerte (:22), Gage Spreurer (4-0), Jett Boots (1:06) and Erich Baade (4-1) — after Fremont began the meet with a 2-0 decision at 220 pounds in favor of R.J. Dillbone.
The comeback win set the tone for the rest of the season, Smoker said, and taught his team a valuable lesson in the process.
“That we can win as a team even if our top guys lose,” Smoker said. “We are pushing through right now with our lineup not at full strength, so a win like this goes a long way in making some of our younger guys believe that they belong.”
