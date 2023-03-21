NORTH MANCHESTER – After dropping three games on the road at Franklin earlier this week, the Trine University baseball team was looking to get back on track Tuesday afternoon on the road at Manchester University.

Mission accomplished.

The Thunder found a way to win late as they outlasted the Spartans, 13-10 in 11 innings.

With the win, Trine improved to 7-8 on the young 2023 season while Manchester fell to 8-6.

This one was a battle of attrition all afternoon on a chilly early spring afternoon. Manchester jumped out to an early 2-0 lead with a pair in the bottom of the first. Trine tied it with two in the top of the second.

Manchester scored one in the bottom of the second for a 3-2 lead, then Trine erupted for four in the top of the third and a 6-3 advantage.

The Spartans added a pair in the bottom of the fourth to cut the Thunder lead to 6-5. Trine scored one in the top of the fifth and led 7-5.

Trine added three more runs in the top of the sixth to pad its lead to 10-5.

But the Spartans were not done yet, scratching back into it with three in the bottom of the sixth to close to within two at 10-8, and then tying it with a pair in the bottom of the eighth.

Neither team scored in the ninth, sending the contest to extra innings. The teams played a scoreless 10th before the Thunder broke through in the top of the 11th with three. Rumberger drove in Fulford with an RBI double; Martin plated Rumberger with a single and Martin later came home on an error.

Thunder closer Noah Brettin gave up the two runs to tie it in the eighth, but then buckled down and shut down Manchester until the Thunder could take the lead in the 11th. Brettin pitched four innings of gutsy, gritty relief, striking out three and throwing 41 pitches (34 for strikes).

For the Thunder, it was the fourth game in three days. Thunder head coach Greg Perschke liked his team’s resilience after a rough weekend at Franklin.

“We got some big at bats, got guys on base, and made things happen,” Perschke said. “And Brettin showed me a lot out there today. They jumped on him his first inning. But he made some adjustments, and really started making some pitches. He won that game for us.”

It was a matter of having confidence in his guys, Brettin said: Both at the plate and in the field.

“Rough start, but I was able to turn it around,” Brettin said. “Just had to believe in my guys.”

The Thunder pounded out 16 hits on the afternoon. DH Joel Walton led the way, going 3-for-5 with three runs scored and a pair of RBIs. Robert Kortas was 3-for-7 with two runs scored and Matthew Martin was 2-for-6 with three runs scored and an RBI.

The Thunder travel to suburban Chicago this weekend for the Buona Beef Restaurants Classic. Trine has a pair of games in the tournament on Saturday, taking on North Central at 11 a.m. and Aurora at 4 p.m.

They finish the quick Illinois trip on Sunday with a 2 p.m. game against St. Mary’s (Minn.).