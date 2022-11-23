KENDALLVILLE — Brandon Durnell’s first season at the helm for the East Noble boys basketball team was a middling year to say the least.
Middling in the sense that while the Knights improved from 8-15 the year prior. They only improved by two games to finish the season at 10-13.
Now with a year under his belt, Durnell and the Knights hope to improve on their record once again, regardless of people doubting them otherwise.
“I think a lot of the community and a lot of outsiders will say this has a chance to be a down year, graduating five seniors and four starters,” Durnell said. “But I think we have a really hungry group. We still have experience, with five or six seniors that we’ll have on our roster that have done a really nice job leading. I am super excited.”
Chris Hood (16.6 points, 9.7 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game last season) is now playing football at Ball State and Spencer Denton (14.6 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game) is on the hardwood at Hanover, while Avery Kline (6.8 ppg, 4 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.5 spg and 1.1 bpg), Keegan Foster (4.6 ppg) and Eli Mark (1.6 ppg) also all graduated.
Durnell said that he will have a core of three seniors that his team will be leaning on: 6-foot guard Owen Ritchie (6.3 ppg, 1.3 rpg), 6-foot-2 forward Max Bender (6.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2 apg, 1 spg) and forward Hunter Kline (4.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg).
“Owen will be a knockdown shooter for us who has expanded his game,” Durnell said. “Max will bring us a toughness on both ends of the floor, as he’s our most experienced guy coming back with the most varsity minutes, and Hunter will be the most improved player in the area. He has a nice, versatile skill set and is 6-foot-6 so he’ll have a chance to dominate some games.”
Durnell added that he has 10 to 12 guys that could play for varsity to fill eight spots of who’ll play regularly, five or six of whom are sophomores.
Two key newcomers who he said could be important to the team come winter are sophomore Landon Swogger, who comes up from a year on the junior varsity team, and freshman Mason Treesh.
“Landon has had a great year on the football field and will have a chance to step up,” Durnell said. “And Mason is a freshman who has a chance to potentially get in the varsity rotation by the end of the year if he keeps working. He’s been a dawg for us.”
The Knights had a rough go of it in Northeast 8 Conference play last year, finishing 1-6 and tying for last alongside Bellmont, but that isn’t stopping them from being ambitious.
“The NE8 is one of the toughest conferences in our area, if not the best,” Durnell said. “There were a lot of really good players that graduated last year, but it will continue to be and remains one of the best conferences. We have a lot of work to do if we’re going to compete for the top of it, but obviously that’s a goal for us every year. It would be really nice to finish in the top half and we think we have the core guys to do it. A lot of people wouldn’t say that but I really believe we do and we’ll see what happens.”
There are three changes to the Knights’ schedule for this year. Woodlan and Northridge have both been removed from the schedule and in their places are road meetings with county rival Central Noble on Dec. 31, and Homestead, Durnell’s alma mater, on Feb. 14 in Spartan Arena, the new home for Homestead starting this season.
“I wanted to add Homestead as me being an alumni from there, I have a really good relationship with Coach (Chris) Johnson,” Durnell said. “And I wanted to bring the Noble County rivalry back. Central Noble was taken off our schedule a few years ago. We wanted to get that back on because it’ll be a super exciting game for the community on New Year’s Eve.”
The third change, Concord, is a venue change, as the two will play each other Dec. 17 at Grace College instead of the Minutemen hosting.
“I think we’re going to be an underdog in a lot of games this year, but I think these guys have the workman’s mentality and want to prove a lot of people wrong,” Durnell said.
The Knights opened their season Tuesday in a home contest with their other Noble County rival, West Noble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.