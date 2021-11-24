FREMONT — It was a tough 2020-21 season for the Fremont girls basketball team after having several graduation losses from the season before.
But the Eagles did upset Bethany Christian on their way to a Class 1A sectional final appearance on their home floor and gave sectional favorite Blackhawk Christian a battle in that final before losing 42-32.
Fremont is more experienced around one of the area’s top players in senior Jada Rhonehouse and will look to be more competitive in the Northeast Corner Conference and build into being a serious postseason threat in February.
“We’re more athletic and have more basketball savvy,” said fourth-year Eagle coach Scott Sprague said. “We’ll have nine girls rotating in and out. We’re going to push the ball.
“We want to improve our free-throw shooting and our shooting in general,” he added. “We’re very excited about the season.”
Rhonehouse averaged 10.7 points per game last season, but they were difficult to get for the most part until having a breakthrough in the 1A Fremont Sectional. She also averaged 5.9 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.7 assists per game last season.
“We’re going to play her all over,” Sprague said. “She got stronger this summer. She’s more physically mature and more toned.”
The Eagles (6-19 last season, including 1-9 in the NECC) have some turnover, including four players who graduated from last year’s squad. But they have some girls returning who had their first taste as varsity regulars last season, including junior guards Natalie Gochenour and Alexis Book and sophomore guard Mackenzie Parnin.
Gochenour sparked Fremont off the bench with her defense last season, while Parnin averaged three points and 1.9 rebounds per contest.
“Parnin plays all year around,” Sprague said. “Natalie is shooting the ball a lot better. Book has really come along. She is more mentally mature.”
Sophomore Kate Gannon and junior Jenny Martin are undersized post players, but can physically hold their own inside. Rhonehouse and Gochenour have some length to contribute inside.
Fremont has some freshmen who have shown promise in the earlygoing in guards Addy Parr, Sammy Meyers and Brayleigh Moss. Meyers has shown that she is a point guard who can score the ball. Parr will also be used on a wing.
“Addy has natural ability. She has speed and can shoot,” Sprague said. “Sammy is smart and is just an athlete. She’s a talented softball player.”
Blackhawk Christian is more talented than the rest of teams in the local 1A sectional, and is led by senior guard Hailee Kline. Bethany Christian has the outstanding sophomore duo of Zoe Willems and Mariah Stoltzfus. But Stoltzfus started this season out of action due to injury and the Bruins will try to develop a supporting cast.
The Eagles will try to grow over the course of the season to give themselves a chance to compete for a sectional title.
“We have a nice team camaraderie,” Sprague said. “We’ll play a pretty exciting brand of ball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.