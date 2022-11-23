LIGONIER — In the three seasons Ethan Marsh has coached the West Noble boys basketball team, the Chargers have been 8-15, 13-10 and 14-9, a gradual increase over time.
With last year’s finish, Marsh was the first Chargers coach with back-to-back winning seasons since Jim Best did it his second and third years from 2012-14.
Marsh is very optimistic and has high expectations to keep the streak going this year, especially with how much they bring back.
One of those returners is 6-foot-3 senior point guard Austin Cripe (23 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 3.1 steals per game last season), who hit the 1,000-point mark last season and is expected to add on to his total by quite a bit should he stay healthy.
“Austin’s been doing this for a while now,” Marsh said. “So, having him back, I think that brings expectations itself.”
Seniors Nevin Phares (5.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.1 spg), Luke Schermerhorn (1.3 ppg, 1 rpg), Derek Slone (1.2 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 1.5 apg) and Ayden Zavala (5 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2 apg, 1.1 spg, 1.2 blocks) all return as well and will play huge roles in contributing on a very experienced Chargers squad.
“The rest of the senior class has been playing with us for awhile now and if we can have guys around Austin just kind of fill in and be more of a complement, I think this team has a pretty high ceiling,” Marsh said. “It’s just getting contributions from a little bit of everybody and being more balanced offensively and I think that’s going to be what sends us over the edge a little bit to put us at that next level.”
Junior Bradyn Barth (7.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg) is back after playing 15 games last season, averaging 7.4 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. Marsh said that he will be in another key role after stepping up for the team last February.
Two more juniors, Zack Huff and David Slone, make the jump from junior varsity and are expected to contribute, as well as freshman McKale Bottles, who according to Marsh is a “different kind of freshman for us.”
While every team makes goals of winning, however, many games or earning a conference, sectional or state championship, which is of course goals West Noble has, the Chargers aren’t worried about that quite yet.
“I know this group really wants to be the first team to win a sectional since West Noble consolidated in 1967,” Marsh said. “That’s high on their list, and we’ll just see how good we can get this year. We may not be the strongest guys getting off the bus, but I think we have a lot of length and size, and it’s just going to be if we can stay together and play cohesively enough to get the job done.”
West Noble removed Homer (Mich.) and Hamilton from its schedule this year and has replaced them with Blackhawk Christian on Dec. 30 and home game against Adams Central on Feb. 17. The game against Blackhawk is scheduled to be played at Trine University.
The Chargers opened their season at East Noble on Tuesday.
