EMMA — For just the third time since 2003, the Westview boys basketball team will have a new head coach.
After Rob Yoder stepped down back in March to resume his fatherly duties of watching his son and Westview alumni Charlie play more at the collegiate level following a one-year return to the bench, the school board approved a month later that 2013 Bluffton graduate Chandler Prible will be the next coach of the Warriors.
Prible is the son-in-law of Central Noble boys coach John Bodey. Prible was an assistant on Bodey’s 2019-20 team and has spent two years at Eastern (Pekin), leading the Musketeers to a total record of 30-19 and back-to-back sectional championship game appearances.
Now in his third year as a head coach overall, Prible hopes to bring that experience and success to the Warriors, who hasn’t won a sectional title since 2019 and concluded last season 7-16 overall, their first losing record in seven years.
“We have a group of experienced players,” Prible said. “We are guard heavy, so we hope to stretch the floor offensively.”
The biggest losses for the Warriors to graduation will be leading scorer Mason Yoder (21.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game last season) and 6-foot-4 post player Bucky Lehman. Yoder is now at NAIA Judson (Ill.), while Lehman will be playing baseball for Ivy Tech in the spring.
With the size loss, Prible said that rebounding and post defense could be one of the biggest challenges for the Warriors this season, yet they still hope to be in the hunt for conference and sectional championships by the end of the year.
Five-foot-10 senior Brady Yoder (13.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.7 apg, 1.3 spg, 43% field goal percentage) returns for his senior season as the team’s top scorer. Six-foot junior Wiley Minix and 5-10 juniors Luke Helmuth and Wade Springer will also contribute big varsity minutes for the Warriors.
Senior Jethro Hostetler and sophomores Max Engle, Owen Brill and Kamden Yoder will also be key players for the varsity squad this season after seeing much of their playing time on junior varsity a year ago.
Westview has added two new opponents to its schedule this season: Elkhart Christian on Dec. 13 and LaVille on Jan. 6, 2023, in replacement of Hamilton and Mishawaka. The Warriors began their season on Tuesday at home against Bethany Christian.
