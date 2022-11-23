ALBION — The Central Noble boys basketball team made history last year by advancing to its first ever Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals.
Unfortunately for the Cougars, their dreams were dashed in the Class 2A championship game in a 62-49 loss to Providence.
That 28-3 and three-time defending Northeast Corner Conference Championship team had the success it did because of a loaded senior class, a very deep bench and of course the coaching acumen of John Bodey, now in his seventh year with the Cougars with a record of 116-42.
Gone from that team to the Wisconsin Badgers is 6-foot-4 guard Connor Essegian and his 26 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 2.6 steals per game, 69% field-goal percentage and 42% 3-point field-goal percentage last season.
Lost from that team up in Angola to Trine University are 6-7 center Logan Gard (12.5 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 2.8 blocks per game) and 6-3 forward Ryan Schroeder (8.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 4.2 apg, 1.2 spg). The Cougars also graduated Noah Shepherd and Aidan Dreibelbis.
Despite all the losses to graduation, the Cougars are by no means inexperienced, returning eight letterwinners from that state runner-up team and adding a junior transfer from Churubusco in Drew Pliett. Pliett averaged 14.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game, playing in all but one Eagles game last year.
Key returners who are expected to be the biggest contributors for Central Noble this season are 6-foot senior guard Conner Lemmon (8.1 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 3.4 apg, 0.8 spg, 48% 2-pt FG, 37% 3-pt FG), who just committed to play at Manchester University on Nov. 9, junior 6-5 forward Sam Essegian and junior 6-1 guard Jackson Andrews (5 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.5 apg, 0.5 spg, 55% 2-pt FG).
Alongside Pliett, key newcomers will be senior Landen Vice, juniors Isaiah Gard, Brayden Kirchner and Spencer Adams and sophomore Redick Zolman, all of whom will be battling for varsity minutes.
The Cougars’ schedule looks slightly different for this year, as Hamilton, Barr-Reeve and Woodlan have been replaced by home games with Noble County rival East Noble (first matchup since 2019) in an afternoon outing on New Year’s Eve and a meeting with Summit Athletic Conference foe Northrop on Jan. 21, 2023, and an away game at Concordia on Jan. 24, 2023.
Central Noble opens its season tonight in a home game against Canterbury.
