LIGONIER — Last season didn’t necessarily go according to plan for the Chargers, finishing the season at 7-18 for their worst record since the 2009-10 season.
That’s not to say the year wasn’t a success, however, as West Noble did the improbable by winning the Class 3A NorthWood Sectional over Tippecanoe Valley before losing by a single point to Griffith in a regional semifinal.
But it’s a new year, and the Chargers have been given a new slate after losing nine seniors to graduation, including Sara Gross, Tara Gross, Ella Stoner, Kristen Cox, Sherlyn Torres, Maddie Bottles and a massive void left by Jazmyn Smith, who led the team last year with 17.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.4 blocks per game.
West Noble does however return its second leading scorer in 5-foot-4 senior guard Mackensy Mabie (10.3 ppg, 3 rebounds per game last season), who was the team’s primary ball handler on offense and was the team’s leading defender with three steals per game a season ago.
Alexia Mast (3.4 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 1.5 spg), a 5-2 junior, and Alayna Delong (2.6 ppg, 4.7 rpg), a 5-11 junior, are both back as well and will be expected to play pivotal roles for the Chargers.
Mabie, Mast and Delong are the lone returners to this year’s squad. West Noble will look for new players to step up on both sides of the court.
Two newcomers, both juniors, enter the starting lineup for the Chargers, as 5-2 Chloe Sprague and 5-6 Jalynn Baker will look to provide productive minutes on a team that has just eight varsity players.
Other players listed on the roster and expected to contribute with varsity playing time are sophomore Paige Taylor and freshmen Cloie Ulrey and Kayle Jordan.
Head coach Jeff Burns is back for his third year with West Noble and entered the season with a career record of 23-24.
“We’re looking forward to this season and while we know there will be challenges along the way, we have a great group of kids who work hard each day and want to learn!” Burns said. “We can work with that any day!”
The Chargers began their season on Nov. 3 with a loss to Bethany Christian 58-32.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.