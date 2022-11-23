FREMONT — One of Fremont High School’s best basketball players ever will work to lead the Eagles’ girls basketball program through a rebuilding situation.
Shae (Rhonehouse) Thomas will be growing with the Eagles in her first high school coaching opportunity. She is a 2016 FHS graduate and the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,514 points. She played four seasons of college basketball at Purdue University Northwest as it transitioned athletically from NAIA to NCAA Division II.
The Eagles graduated 1,000-point career scorer Jada Rhonehouse, Shae’s sister who is playing basketball at nearby Trine University. A couple other leading athletes from last year’s 8-16 squad (2-8 Northeast Corner Conference) opted not to play.
Fremont only has 12 girls playing basketball and Thomas said at the Northeast Indiana High School Basketball Media Day on Oct. 26 in Fort Wayne that the Eagles will play junior varsity games this season.
Thomas, who just got married about a month ago, is excited about coaching at her alma mater and the challenge she is taking on and that her girls will work hard to get the Eagles moving in the right direction.
“We will work hard on improving in all areas in order to compete as we move back up to Class 2A,” Thomas said.
Thomas’ coaching staff will have a mix of youth and experience. Fremont Community Schools school board member and Fremont Athletic Hall of Famer Gary Baker will be Thomas’ varsity assistant coach. Baker teamed up with fellow co-coach Barry Kolbow to lead the FHS girls cagers to five straight sectional titles from 1999 to 2003 and a Class 1A regional title in 1999.
Melissa Beer, a prep teammate of Thomas who played basketball at NCAA Division III Franklin College, will be Fremont’s junior varsity coach. Angola High School graduate and former Hornet basketball player Hannah Siders will also be an assistant coach.
Senior guard Natalie Gochenour, junior guard Mckenzie Parnin and sophomore forward Addy Parr are the leading returning players for the Eagles. Gochenour is known for her scrappy play, especially on defense. Parnin will play more of a role in the backcourt after playing quite bit in the post in the past. Parr gives Fremont an athletic presence inside.
Junior Chloe Hilvers and sophomores Rylee Goetz and Brayleigh Moss will be key varsity newcomers for Fremont.
“Our goal will be to get better every day,” Thomas said. “We will be looking for players to step up to fill the scoring role.”
