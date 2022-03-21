ELKHART — Last season, the Leo boy’s basketball team went to its first ever state championship, coming up a basket shy of a state title.
This season, the Class 3A No. 8 Lions were looking to complete the quest, but in order to do that, they needed to get past the No. 2 Mishawaka Marian Knights, a team that was a favorite to win state prior to sectionals.
At the end of the night, it was the Knights and senior Richard Brooks punching their ticket to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, defeating the Lions 74-63 to end Leo’s season.
Sophomore Jackson McGee provided the early spark for the Lions at the start of the game, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers to put Leo up 6-2 two minutes into the game.
An ensuing 6-0 run by the Knights would give the lead back to Marian, until a basket by senior Caedmon Bontrager put a stop to it. It was Bontrager’s first points of his team-high 26.
McGee hit his third 3-pointer of the quarter at the 2:04 mark to give the Lions an 11-10 lead, but it was Marian who led 15-13 heading into the second.
The second quarter kicked off in a big way for Leo, with Bontrager dunking on an alley-oop to tie the game and giving the Lions fans an adrenaline boost.
Despite this, however, Leo’s offense after the dunk stalled greatly, with the Knights going on an 11-0 run to lead 26-15 while remaining locked down on defense. This run proved to be key in Marian’s victory.
The next point for Leo didn’t come until there were 48 seconds left in the half, when senior Xavier Middleton made a free throw to end a 6:37 scoring drought. That would be the last point for the Lions as the Knights led 29-16 at halftime.
The third quarter was a scoring fest, with Leo narrowly outscoring Marian 22-21, largely helped by getting to the free throw line. The Lions were already in the bonus at the 1:36 mark of the quarter and made 11 free throws, with Bontrager, Middleton, McGee and senior Brody Hiteshew all finding ways to get to the charity stripe. Sophomore Trey Hiteshew hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to cut Leo’s deficit to 12 at the end of the quarter.
The fourth quarter was like the third, with both teams trading baskets and free throws where neither Leo could pull within single digits or Marian building on its lead. The Lions once again outscored the Knights, 25-24, in the fourth, but it would not matter in the end as the Knights cemented their fate to advance to their first-ever state championship game.
Outside of Bontrager’s 26 points, McGee scored 13, Middleton and Trey Hiteshew finished with eight each, Brody Hiteshew had four and seniors DJ Allen and Ayden Ruble each had a basket.
For the Knights, Brooks led the game with 29 points, followed by teammate Deaglan Sullivan with 24. Jackson Price and Kaleo Kakalia had six each, Dar’e’on Thornton finished with five and Zion Rhoades added four.
The Lions season ends at 21-6 and will be in a state of rebuild next season as they graduate eight seniors.
The Knights are 24-3 and will Beech Grove for the state title on Saturday.
