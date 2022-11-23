BUTLER — The 2021-2022 Eastside Blazers made their mark with the best record in basketball history.
While several key pieces of that group graduated, head coach Ed Bentley is excited about this season.
“It’s going to be a fun group,” he said. “We’ve got some dudes who want to prove themselves, just from the standpoint of who we graduated, they haven’t had a chance.”
Eastside, which finished 25-2 in all games — both losses coming to Class 2A state finalist Central Noble — graduated career scoring leader Gabe Trevino, Logan Fry, Hugh Henderson, Nick Snyder and Owen Willard.
Trevino, now playing at Earlham, departed with 1,128 points. Willard, now playing baseball at Purdue Fort Wayne, finished 13th all-time with 784 points. Fry and Henderson just missed eclipsing 500 career points. Snyder was a defensive presence.
Returning from that team are seniors Santino Brewer and Caeden Moughler and junior Clayton Minnick.
Those Blazers won the Northeast Corner Conference regular season championship and handed Central Noble one of its three losses last season.
Brewer has shown what he can do in a varsity environment. While his numbers dropped from 9.8 points per game as a sophomore to 5.8 points a contest last year — largely because Fry had missed most of his junior year — Brewer is someone opposing teams will have to stop.
Moughler was a dependable rebounder and physical player in the post. Minnick missed most of the season with injury. Like Brewer, however, both have shown what they can do at the varsity level.
“Clayton would have had a lot more playing time last year. Other than Tino (Brewer) and Caemo (Moughler), we’re putting new guys on the floor,” Bentley said.
“They kind of remind me of some of the groups I had at Angola, where they’re really, really close and they’re not as skilled as say last year’s group, which isn’t a bad thing, but they don’t want to lose.
“It’s going to be a fun group,” the Blazer mentor said. “This summer, at times, we looked really, really good, and at times, our inexperience really showed.
“This will be a season where me as a coach and everybody has got to have an understanding this is going to be a learning curve in the beginning for some of these kids.”
It remains to be seen how some of the new faces will respond on the larger, varsity stage, but Bentley is confident of one thing: “They’ve worked their tails off all summer and in the fall. I’m just excited for their growth.
“They have a grit about them,” he said. “Every group’s different, but they’ve got a grit about themselves, ‘We’re not taking a step backwards.’”
Bentley said this year’s team will have to play a little differently than past teams, with defense being a priority.
Expect these Blazers to make opponents play hard at both ends of the floor.
“We were top 10 defensively last year, and we’re going to have to be even better than that,” he said. “Offensively, we’re going to be a little more selective but still push the ball and take advantage of each part of the game.
“We’re going to make people work on both ends of the floor, and I’m excited about that.
“This resembles a lot of my Angola teams,” Bentley continued. “They’re just gritty and they’re going to be diving four rows in the bleachers for balls. Our deal (at Angola) was, ‘Let’s stay in the game. Let’s make sure we’re there with a minute left.’
“This group is probably a little more talented than some of the ones I had at Angola that won sectionals in really good sectionals.
“They’re excited, they’re hungry.”
After Brewer, Minnick and Moughler, Bentley said E.J. Miller and Westview transfer Brady Lehman are among a plethora of players who can step in.
“I don’t know how else to put it; they’re hungry, and that’s a good thing,” Bentley said. “I don’t have to coach effort. I don’t have to coach any of that stuff. We’re going to jump right into Xs and Os and see what fits for us.
“It’ll look different from last year,” he said. “Last year, the ball went to that guy and he can shoot it but he can also pass it to that dude and that dude can shoot it.
“Our formula this year is we’ll defend you for two minutes at the defensive end at a high level if we have to, and then, if we have to, we’re also going to make you play defense for two minutes,” he stated.
“We just want to wear you down at both ends of the floor.”
